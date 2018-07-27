Sitel Group hiring 500 employees for its Las Vegas facility

the company plans to fill about 425 full-time associate positions and 75 supervising and managing roles with the next two and a half months.

Call center company Sitel Group will be hiring 500 employees for its Las Vegas facility, located south of McCarran International Airport.

Cassidy Klundt, the site director of the company’s Las Vegas customer experience center, said the company plans to fill about 425 full-time associate positions and 75 supervising and managing roles with the next two and a half months.

The company is looking for applicants who have soft skills such as problem solving and people skills.

The associate position would handle in-bound phone calls. Klundt said the company is able to provide training for those who don’t have previous experience working in customer experience management.

“We train from the ground up,” he said. “We’re willing to take somebody with little experience and train them on a core foundation of customer service and member service that can translate into leadership roles.”

The position includes a full benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, a 401(k) plan and paid time off. Wages for front line associates start at $13, although wages for all positions at the facility range from $11 to $16 an hour. Klundt said the company also offers opportunities for growth.

“We take pride in internal promotion, a solid career pathing program for employees looking to garner skills to work up their career,” he said.

How to apply

Sitel Group will host two career fairs on July 28 and August 4, both from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their facility at 420 East Pilot Road. Klundt said those interested in applying should bring a resume highlighting previous experience. Sitel Group will be offering assessments and final interviews on site.

Those interested in applying van visit jobs.sitel.com and enter the keyword “Las Vegas” to begin the application process.

