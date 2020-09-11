Small-business resource expanding with federal grant

A local business development program will be expanding after receiving a $271,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

A local business development program will be expanding after receiving a $271,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency.

With the grant, the Nevada Grow program will be able to double the number of local small businesses it helps, from 25 businesses each week to 50, a statement said.

Nevada Grow provides free counseling at the College of Southern Nevada, and it uses economic and demographic data along with other resources to help small businesses grow, according to its website.

The grant will also allow Nevada Grow’s four staff members to provide completely virtual assistance to businesses around Nevada, adding flexibility and adapting to post-COVID-19 life, the statement said.

Since launching in 2015, the program has helped more than 250 local small businesses.

