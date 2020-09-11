70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Small-business resource expanding with federal grant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2020 - 7:22 am
 
Updated September 11, 2020 - 7:51 am

A local business development program will be expanding after receiving a $271,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency.

With the grant, the Nevada Grow program will be able to double the number of local small businesses it helps, from 25 businesses each week to 50, a statement said.

Nevada Grow provides free counseling at the College of Southern Nevada, and it uses economic and demographic data along with other resources to help small businesses grow, according to its website.

The grant will also allow Nevada Grow’s four staff members to provide completely virtual assistance to businesses around Nevada, adding flexibility and adapting to post-COVID-19 life, the statement said.

Since launching in 2015, the program has helped more than 250 local small businesses.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
California woman charged with trafficking youth on Las Vegas Strip
California woman charged with trafficking youth on Las Vegas Strip
2
Statue of Liberty dons Raiders jersey on the Las Vegas Strip
Statue of Liberty dons Raiders jersey on the Las Vegas Strip
3
Strip unrest over Labor Day weekend shines light on safety questions
Strip unrest over Labor Day weekend shines light on safety questions
4
NFR announces move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
NFR announces move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
5
Not so fast: Officials say Las Vegas restaurants can’t reopen bars
Not so fast: Officials say Las Vegas restaurants can’t reopen bars
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST