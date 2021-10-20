Small businesss job fair coming to Las Vegas

More than 100 local businesses are coming together to host a job fair in Las Vegas on Nov. 6.

In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Local businesses across Southern Nevada are hosting a small business job fair on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Expo at World Market Center, 435 S. Grand Central Parkway, and will offer many $15-an-hour positions with $500 signing bonuses for eligible applicants who register in advance on the NV Career Center’s website.

The bonuses will be paid by either the county or the city in which the business is licensed, and will be paid to new full-time workers after a minimum of 30 days employed.

“Many small businesses are unable to compete with the hefty signing bonuses and incentives that larger companies can offer,” Clark County Director of Community and Economic Development Shani Coleman said in a statement. “By strategically utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds to incentivize the labor market, we can even the playing field and help small businesses find the talent they need to succeed.”

More than 100 local businesses are planning to attend the fair, and any businesses interested in joining can contact Mark Henderson at mhenderson@detr.gov.

