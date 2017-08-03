Smart & Final to finish remodeling Las Vegas Valley stores

Smart & Final will finish remodeling one of its Las Vegas Valley warehouse-style food stores into a larger format by fall.

Smart & Final, 8485 W. Sahara Ave. (Google Street View)

The store at 8485 W. Sahara Ave., near the intersection with Durango Drive, will include 6,000 more items. Those items include more perishables, frozen foods and meat, Smart & Final spokeswoman Deb Bell-Versluis said.

The company, based near Los Angeles, has been rolling out this new Extra! concept throughout the country.

Three stores in the valley have already been remodeled:

• 1941 N. Decatur Blvd.

• 3750 E. Flamingo Road

• 4439 W. Charleston Blvd.

A total of seven Smart & Final stores are in the valley, according to the company’s website.

The new format means two more hours open. The Sahara store will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., Bell Versluis said.

In July, the company received a permit for $460,000 worth of work to the Sahara store. The permit details new decor and better access outside for customers with disabilities, according to county records.

