Smith & Wollensky hiring for new Las Vegas Strip restaurant

The exterior of Smith & Wollensky's new Las Vegas Strip restaurant at The Venetian is expected to open in May. (Smith & Wollensky)

Smith & Wollensky is gearing up for its return to the Las Vegas Strip by hosting a job fair to staff its new location.

The restaurant, which is opening inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, is accepting applications for front of house, back of house, management and hourly staff, according to a news release. Open positions include managers, bartenders, servers, runners, bussers, host staff, culinary, and dishwashers.

The eatery will host a job fair at the Grand Canal Shoppes from March 26-30. Interested candidates must apply online prior to attending the casting call. The restaurant group says it will contact qualified candidates to set up interviews.

Smith & Wollensky’s new two-story steakhouse will occupy about 15,000 square feet. The restaurant closed its free-standing Las Vegas Boulevard location in May 2017 after more than 18 years in business.

