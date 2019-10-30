Smith’s accepting Visa credit cards again

Smith’s had stopped accepting the widely used Visa credit cards nearly seven months ago while still allowing customers to use Visa debit cards and other forms of payment.

The Smith's grocery store at 850 S Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Visa credit cards are now accepted at all Smith’s locations, according to the grocery chain’s website.

Smith’s stopped accepting the widely used Visa credit cards nearly seven months ago while still allowing customers to use Visa debit cards and other forms of payment. At the time, Smith’s said it was because the financial services firm was charging steep interchange and network fees to the retailer.

Kroger, Smith’s parent company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

