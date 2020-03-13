Smith’s limits store hours in light of coronavirus

Smith’s Food Drug parent company Kroger announced Friday that operating hours in all Smith’s stores have been cut.

Smith’s Food & Drug parent company Kroger announced Friday that operating hours in all Smith’s stores have been cut to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The company didn’t provide a reason for the change, but said it’s temporary.

On March 2, Smith’s stores limited purchases of cold, flu and sanitary products. The company also announced that stores are cleaning common areas more frequently, sanitizing restrooms more frequently, adding hand-sanitizer stations, wiping shopping carts and baskets and encouraging employees to monitor their health and stay home if they, or a member of their household, are sick.

“We continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation,” a statement read, “following guidance from federal, state and local agencies.”

