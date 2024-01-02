57°F
Smith’s looking to fill positions at new distribution center

January 2, 2024
 
The Smith's distribution center is set to open in the Apex Industrial Park. (Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance)

Smith’s Food and Drug is hiring up to 80 new employees for its North Las Vegas distribution center next week.

The grocer said in a news release Tuesday that it is looking to fill logistics/order selector positions for its new distribution center in the Apex Industrial Park and plans to host a hiring event on Jan. 10.

Smith’s said applicants must first fill out an online application at krogerfamilycareers.com. Applicants will be contacted by Smith’s human resources team to set up an interview at the event.

The hiring event will be held at a warehouse at the new center at 8951 N. Terryl B. Adams St., North Las Vegas, Smith’s said.

