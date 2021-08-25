102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Business

Smith’s looking to hire 150 to staff new Henderson store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 12:32 pm
 
Smith’s announced Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, that it is looking to fill 150 positions at its S ...
Smith’s announced Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, that it is looking to fill 150 positions at its Smith’s Marketplace store in Henderson, which will open in December. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Smith’s announced Wednesday it is looking to fill 150 positions at its Smith’s Marketplace store in Henderson, which will open in December.

The company said in a news release it will be holding in-person interviews on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its training center, located at 4001 S. Decatur Blvd.

Those hired will start immediately and train in various Smith’s locations in Southern Nevada until the Smith’s at Cadence Village Center opens, according to the company.

Smith’s first announced in March it would be building out the $24 million store. Described as a “multi-department store,” it’s expected to offer more than 200,000 products including food, apparel, housewares and household decor. There will also be an adjacent Smith’s fuel station.

The new store will anchor the first phase of the 31-acre master planned community Cadence, which will have more than 13,000 residential units after completion.

It will be the second Smith’s Marketplace in Southern Nevada and first in Henderson.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: COVID science vs. Internet opinion
CARTOONS: COVID science vs. Internet opinion
2
Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos
Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos
3
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
4
Raiders make 3 moves to reach 80-man roster limit
Raiders make 3 moves to reach 80-man roster limit
5
Jury awards $38.8M to family in Republic Services wrongful death trial
Jury awards $38.8M to family in Republic Services wrongful death trial
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - People sit under Delta sign at Salt Lake City International Airport on July 1, 2021, in ...
Delta will charge unvaccinated employees $200 per month
By David Koenig The Associated Press

The airline said Wednesday that it also will stop extending pay protection to unvaccinated workers who contract COVID-19 on Sept. 30.