Smith’s looking to hire 150 to staff new Henderson store

Smith’s announced Wednesday it is looking to fill 150 positions at its Smith’s Marketplace store in Henderson, which will open in December.

The company said in a news release it will be holding in-person interviews on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its training center, located at 4001 S. Decatur Blvd.

Those hired will start immediately and train in various Smith’s locations in Southern Nevada until the Smith’s at Cadence Village Center opens, according to the company.

Smith’s first announced in March it would be building out the $24 million store. Described as a “multi-department store,” it’s expected to offer more than 200,000 products including food, apparel, housewares and household decor. There will also be an adjacent Smith’s fuel station.

The new store will anchor the first phase of the 31-acre master planned community Cadence, which will have more than 13,000 residential units after completion.

It will be the second Smith’s Marketplace in Southern Nevada and first in Henderson.

