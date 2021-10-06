Smith’s parent company to hire 20K employees across US

Grocery retailer Kroger Co., which owns Smith’s, announced Wednesday it would be hiring 20,000 associates through a nationwide holiday hiring event.

Smith's Food and Drug at 7130 N. Durango Drive in Las Vegas Monday, April 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Grocery retailer Kroger Co., which owns Smith’s Food & Drug stores in the Las Vegas Valley, announced Wednesday it would be hiring 20,000 associates through a nationwide holiday hiring event.

The company will be hosting online and in-store interviews on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be looking to fill positions in several areas such as retail, e-commerce, supply chain, logistics, merchandising, pharmacy and healthcare.

Job seekers can register for the hiring event online at jobs.kroger.com.

