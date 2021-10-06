83°F
Smith’s parent company to hire 20K employees across US

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2021 - 2:09 pm
 
Smith's Food and Drug at 7130 N. Durango Drive in Las Vegas Monday, April 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon ...
Smith's Food and Drug at 7130 N. Durango Drive in Las Vegas Monday, April 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Grocery retailer Kroger Co., which owns Smith’s Food & Drug stores in the Las Vegas Valley, announced Wednesday it would be hiring 20,000 associates through a nationwide holiday hiring event.

The company will be hosting online and in-store interviews on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be looking to fill positions in several areas such as retail, e-commerce, supply chain, logistics, merchandising, pharmacy and healthcare.

Job seekers can register for the hiring event online at jobs.kroger.com.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

