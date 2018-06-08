Smith’s to hire 180 employees for new Henderson facility

Smith’s Food and Drug Centers Inc. is slated to open a 482,000-square-foot distribution facility in Henderson that would ship products to states in the Southwest.

Smith's, 8050 S Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas (Google Street View)

The company expects to employ around 180 full-time employees at an average hourly wage of about $22.76 in its first year of operations. The company intends to lease the space from 1775 Executive Airport Dr. in Henderson, according to Smith’s tax abatement application.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved $804,567 in tax abatements in March for Smith’s to open the distribution facility.

“This project will be an important addition to an employment center that is coming to life in west Henderson,” Henderson Mayor Debra March wrote in a letter to the economic development office in February.

The distribution facility is expected to open later this year, according to the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

Smith’s operates more than 70 grocery stores in the Las Vegas area and the state of Nevada, according to the company’s abatement application.

