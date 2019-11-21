Snow blanketing Lee Canyon won’t hamper construction of lodge

The $6 million, 10,000-square-foot lodge at Lee Canyon is expected to hold its grand opening in January.

Despite heavy snowfall Wednesday, Lee Canyon’s under-construction Hillside Lodge is on track to hold its grand opening in January.

The $6 million, 10,000-square-foot lodge in the Spring Mountains was covered in a blanket of snow on Wednesday. The National Weather Service predicted a total of 4 to 9 inches of snowfall, and issued a winter storm warning for Mount Charleston and the Sheep Range until 4 p.m. Thursday. More than 4 inches was measured near the lodge Wednesday afternoon.

Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s marketing director, said he was at the construction site Tuesday night to make sure the lodge was prepared for the snow. Seely said the construction crew was hoping for some more time before snow started to hit, but he made clear the weather wasn’t a concern.

“A lot more (snow) was expected,” he said. “We’re very excited about the drop in temperatures and the season right around the corner.”

Seely expects the project to be completed next month, with a soft opening in the first half of December. A grand opening will come after the holiday season.

The two-story property is located near the resort’s main lodge and will allow more visitors to take advantage of the ski area. The new lodge will feature a heated terrace, patio dining space, bistro, expanded restroom facilities and a ski-in, ski-out bar. It also will include an event space for meetings, weddings and other special events.

Lee Canyon closed during regular summer operations to allow for construction, which started in the spring. Seely said he’s heard enthusiasm over the resort’s re-opening.

“Everyone’s excited about it,” Seely said. “It’s going to be a great season.”

