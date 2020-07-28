108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

Some gig workers still waiting for PUA payments despite court order

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2020 - 9:03 am
 
Updated July 29, 2020 - 12:05 pm

Tuesday marked the day when Nevada’s employment department was to begin paying some independent contractors and self-employed workers, but Tuesday didn’t come for many.

A Nevada judge signed an order last week mandating the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation to resume paying self-employed and independent workers workers who previously received benefits before the state froze their funds. He ordered those payments to begin Tuesday.

Yet, that hasn’t happened for a number of claimants who were expecting a deposit to hit their accounts, according to attorney Mark Thierman.

“A few people are getting paid. Most are not,” Thierman said Tuesday. His firm, Thierman Buck, is representing self-employed and independent workers in a lawsuit filed in May against DETR. Since the judge’s order, he said, he’s heard from workers indicating their pay dates are getting bumped back, some to Aug. 3.

He said he planned to wait for Breslow to weigh in during a follow-up court hearing Thursday before determining what to do next.

“I don’t know where this money’s going. It’s not going to our people,” he said.

Self-employed and independent workers are eligible for unemployment benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that was created in March under the federal $2 trillion coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act.

Unless a PUA claimant has excessive earnings or no weekly filings, or the department “has clear and convincing evidence of fraud, then payments may not be stopped,” Second Judicial District Court Judge Barry Breslow said. The state cannot halt payments outside of those reasons or without the beneficiary getting a chance to respond to the state’s explanations for a halt.

A DETR spokeswoman provided a statement Tuesday when asked questions about the payments and judge’s order.

“DETR is actively working with the vendor to comply with the court’s order and support Nevadans during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Steve Reed still didn’t have a payment in his account by Wednesday. Reed, who turned 69 last week, was hoping Breslow’s order would cause DETR to resume paying his frozen benefits as a birthday present. He’s confused and frustrated.

“I fit the letter of that order to a T,” Reed said.

The out-of-work photographer said he tried, to no avail, calling DETR all week to make sure his claim would be among those getting paid Tuesday.

“They throw out this, ‘And if it doesn’t work, just call us back,’ as if that can be done,” the Las Vegas Valley resident said. “If you’re in the neighborhood, stop by Mars.”

Tuesday would’ve been too late for Mark Hancock, even if DETR resumed paying his frozen funds on the deadline day. He will be evicted Saturday.

The Las Vegas Valley resident said he understands his frozen payments to be the result of a glitch caused by DETR implementing anti-fraud software at the end of June.

“That problem has cost me a place to live and has really changed my life in the last week,” Hancock said.

Hancock said he filed for PUA on May 16 and received a total of three payments beginning June 10.

“I thought I was home free,” he said. “I thought I was one of the lucky ones.”

Instead, his account froze a couple of weeks later. He’s started selling his things on Craigslist, and he’ll be homeless for the second time in his life come Saturday. His adoptive parents both died when he was in his early teens and experienced teen homelessness.

After his eviction, he will sleep on a friend’s couch for a week or so. After that, he’s not sure.

“Who do I talk to, because I’ve already won the court case?” he said. “The court case was supposed to fix this.”

The judge also ordered DETR to consider eligible PUA claimants who were working fewer hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic but hadn’t completely ceased working. The department previously denied those workers’ claims.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
2
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
3
Las Vegas lifestyle club, alleged site of sex doll brothel, sues county to stay open
Las Vegas lifestyle club, alleged site of sex doll brothel, sues county to stay open
4
Barr, Democrats clash in Capitol Hill faceoff
Barr, Democrats clash in Capitol Hill faceoff
5
Nevada adds 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths
Nevada adds 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Business Videos
Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip up for sale - VIDEO
Gaming and Leisure Properties, landlord of the 35-acre Tropicana, is looking to sell the Las Vegas property and rent it back or sell it outright.
Circa Sports bets big on NFL handicapping contests - Video
A little more than six weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, the Circa sportsbook is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino foot traffic slows as COVID-19 cases rise - VIDEO
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Las Vegas casino foot traffic is starting to slow, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. has laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees - Video
On May 22, the casino operator issued letters warning of possible impending layoffs . affecting anywhere between 25 and 60 percent of employees. The company had approximately 10,000 employees in Nevada.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gives notice of potential layoffs - VIDEO
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the state notice of potential layoffs at the 3,000-room property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More