Some Las Vegas-area businesses stay open despite transmission risk

Customers purchase items at the GameStop store at 947 South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas while it remains open despite a call for nonessential businesses in Nevada to close for 30 days on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Eathan Upchurch wipes the door handle of the GameStop store at 2119 East Lake Mead Boulevard, which remains open despite a call for nonessential businesses in Nevada to close for 30 days, on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. Upchurch says the store does not plan too close. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A sign indicates GameStop's COVID-19 prevention efforts on the door of the store at 2119 East Lake Mead Boulevard on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Many so-called nonessential businesses in Southern Nevada were closed Thursday in response to the governor’s call for them to shut down. But others remained open and were attempting to walk the fine line of providing products or services without endangering the health of employees and customers.

The Henderson Big’s Furniture, which has two stores in the Las Vegas Valley, had its front doors wide open around noon and a handful of customers looking around inside.

Two of the managers at the store on West Sunset Road — who declined to provide their names — said it’s a family-owned business.

Customers were picking up orders, shopping and furniture is being delivered, they said.

“Customers are at home, so they need their furniture,” one of the managers said.

Store employees did not appear to be following the recommended 6-foot “social distancing” separation, with one employee sitting face-to-face with customers across a desk.

The other manager said employees have been disinfecting surfaces in the store for two weeks. But customer numbers have dropped off.

“Huge,” he said about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the local economy. “It’s hurting everybody.”

He said he’s on salary, but his sales associates get paid strictly on commission. “My guys need to make money to support their families.”

Conn’s HomePlus, which sells furniture, mattresses and home appliances, also was open, but with reduced hours and staffing. There was no one in the store at 1:30 p.m.

A manager at the store on East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas said he wasn’t authorized to comment and directed the Review-Journal to the corporate office. But he maintained the store is considered an essential business since it sells home appliances such as refrigerators.

Best Buy on Marks Street in Henderson had its entrance blocked, but two employees were outside checking in customers looking for help with their electronic devices. The employees told people they could wait in their cars until they got a text message saying an associate was available before entering the store.

Wait times in the morning were running about 20 minutes, the store manager said, declining to comment further and providing contact information for a corporate spokesman.

At Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas, no shoppers could be seen when the doors were unlocked about 30 minutes before noon.

All but one store was shuttered — a Gamestop, where a lone employee tended the empty video gaming store. A sign on the window stated that because of COVID-19 concerns, only 10 shoppers at a time would be allowed inside.

The employee declined to comment.

Elsewhere, most escalators were off and overhead lights were dimmed or shut off in some parts of the mall.

The food court was also deserted, save for one woman working at the currency exchange counter.

No pop hits were playing through mall’s speaker system, the silence of people not shopping only occasionally being broken by the sounds of construction on an upper level or static from security guards’ radios.

