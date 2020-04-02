Some retailers announce Easter closings
If you’re planning an Easter feast, you may want to plan ahead. Several major national chains will be giving employees a chance to get a break on Easter Sunday.
Trader Joe’s announced its stores will be closed on Easter Sunday to “give our incredible crew members a much-needed day of rest.”
Target also confirmed its stores will be closed, adding that is normal for Easter.
The Review-Journal is reaching out to other retailers in an effort to find out their Easter plans.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.