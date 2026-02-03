Some shoppers uncomfortable with new Target policy

Target shoppers may notice something different the next time they go to self-checkout.

As someone who’s covered the retail sector for more than a decade, I can tell you that if there’s one facet of shopping consumers tend to be mixed on, it’s self-checkout.

Introverts like myself may prefer to scan their own items without having to engage in awkward chit-chat with well-meaning store employees.

But for many shoppers, self-checkout is a step in the wrong direction. Rather, they prefer to interact with store employees, and not just at the register.

A good 64% of consumers prefer to engage with store associates, reports Retail Dive, citing data from Sensormatic Solutions. And 60% of shoppers are willing to travel a longer distance for stores with friendly staff, according to a recent x-hoppers survey.

In light of this, Target has made some policy changes to encourage more friendly interactions between store employees and shoppers. But the results are mixed.

Target’s new policy aims to improve customer service

At a time when retailers are increasingly using technology to get people in and out of stores faster, it’s important to keep an eye on the human element.

“As we automate more, having that personal touch, that personal connection, is very important,” shopping expert Trae Bodge told Today.

Target seems to be doing just that. The struggling retailer recently implemented a new 10-4 policy, as USA TODAY reported.

Here’s how it works:

Target employees who are within 10 feet of customers have to smile, make eye contact, wave, and use welcoming body language.

of customers have to smile, make eye contact, wave, and use welcoming body language. Target employees who are within four feet of customers have to personally greet those shoppers, smile, and offer to help.

“We know when our guests are greeted, feel welcomed and get the help they need that translates to guest love and loyalty,” Adrienne Costanzo, Target’s executive vice president and chief stores officer, told USA Today.

Not every Target customer wants to interact with employees. (Shutterstock)

Shoppers are mixed on new Target policy

At this point, Target needs to make some serious changes to avoid a financial freefall. During its most recent quarter, Target reported a 1.5% in annual net sales and a 3.8% drop in comparable sales. Operating income plunged 18.9% year over year.

But forcing employees to engage with customers may not be the perfect solution to recapturing shopper loyalty.

In fact, some Target shoppers took to Reddit to voice their displeasure over the new policy.

“LITERALLY PLEASE DON’T. I will spend any time at Target making sure I’m not within 4 feet of any employee,” one user wrote.

“I understand having a culture of friendliness but this is too much,” said another.

Related: Costco makes key changes to its bakery

Target employees also voiced their opinions about the new policy in a separate Reddit thread.

“We have all entered our creepy smile era,” one said. Another, meanwhile, pointed a finger at Target for creating a workplace culture where employees aren’t content enough to be friendly on their own.

“If your employees aren’t smiling at guests, it’s probably because your employees are wildly unhappy. If you fixed things for your employees to be happy, you probably wouldn’t need to announce a new plan mandating happiness,” that user said.

Related: History of Target: Company timeline and facts

Will Target’s new policy work?

Target needs to make serious changes to draw shoppers back in. During the third quarter of 2025, foot traffic at Target decreased by 2.7%, according to data from Placer.ai.

But the reality is that employee friendliness, or a lack thereof, hasn’t been the biggest driver of a broad Target pullback.

More Retail:

Rather, Target is facing a host of challenges it needs to address very soon, including disorganized stores and inconsistent inventory. There’s also the fact that consumers are cutting back on discretionary spending to cope with persistent inflation.

While Target’s friendliness initiative is a step in the right direction, the reality is that the company needs to do much, much more to win customers back.

Maurie Backman owns shares of Target.

Related: Target sees shift in consumer behavior