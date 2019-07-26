Son of Bob Massi sticking with Massi & Massi law firm

Following the February death of Bob Massi, a lion-haired Las Vegas Valley lawyer and television personality, his law firm now is in the hands of his son.

Robert Massi

Las Vegas Valley attorney Bob Massi talks about his experiences as he sits behind his desk in his office on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2011. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Following the February death of Bob Massi, a lion-haired Southern Nevada lawyer and television personality, his law firm now is in the hands of his son.

Robert Massi, 34, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he will operate in the same practice areas as he did with his father: mainly personal injury but also business and real estate law and wills, trusts and probate.

He is the only attorney on staff at the Henderson firm, still called Massi & Massi. He joined in 2015 and doesn’t plan to change its name anytime soon, saying he wants to honor his dad’s memory.

Bob Massi was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February 2018. He initially was told the disease was controllable with medication and wouldn’t shorten his life, Robert Massi said.

But that August, his medication “completely stopped working,” and chemotherapy didn’t work either, Robert Massi said. His health had declined so much that he couldn’t go on any cancer treatment for a few months, which caused it to spread to his brain and other parts of his body, Robert said.

He saw a cancer specialist and scheduled a chemotherapy treatment for a Friday in early February. But that Wednesday, the day after he saw the specialist, he died in his sleep, Robert said.

He was 67.

Massi was a FOX5 KVVU-TV legal analyst who also hosted “Bob Massi is the Property Man.” That show, on Fox Business Network, launched in 2015 and brought viewers “important analysis and answers on the real estate and housing markets,” a website for the program previously said.

He also wrote a book, published in 2007, titled “People Get Screwed All the Time: Protecting Yourself from Scams, Fraud, Identity Theft, Fine Print, and More.”

Massi had been in Las Vegas since the 1970s and started his own practice in 1980. He told the Review-Journal that he became involved in local news in 1985 with Channel 8.

“I did a video on how to get out of jail, how to find a lawyer and what to do when you’re in an accident,” he said in 2011. “I had a segment called ‘Legal Ease.’”

Asked if he ever cut his hair, he replied: “No. Not even a little bit. People don’t know my name but they see the hair and say, ‘I recognize you from TV.’ It’s sort of become my brand, I guess.”

Massi is survived by his wife, Lynn; three children; and six grandchildren.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.