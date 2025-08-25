Southern Nevada government agencies hosting job fair this week

Forty local government agencies are hosting a job fair this week for people to gather information on the positions and hiring process.

Attendees explore the spring job fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A total of 40 government entities are having a career fair this week.

Clark County is hosting a public service career fair alongside other city and Southern Nevada entities on Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Forty Southern Nevada government entities will be present for job seekers to ask questions, learn about the agencies and gather information about the hiring process.

County and city entities such as the Clark County Department of Aviation, Office of Public Safety and Public Works; Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas police and fire departments; Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Water District; Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Southern Nevada Health District and University Medical Center will be present.

Those interested in attending should register in advance, but walk-ins are welcome. Parking and admission to the convention center are free.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.