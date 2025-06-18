Southern Nevada’s top economic development agency names new CEO

A New Mexico official was tapped on to lead the public-private organization, which works to drive economic development and diversification in Southern Nevada.

Danielle Casey was tapped on June 18 to lead the public-private organization, which works to drive economic development and diversification in Southern Nevada. Previously, LVGEA appointed Betsy Fretwell to serve as interim CEO after Tina Quigley’s departure.

“It has been an honor to help prepare the way for a leader of Danielle’s caliber,” said Fretwell. “Her depth of experience, strategic vision, and commitment to economic development make her exceptionally well-suited to guide LVGEA into its next chapter. I am confident the organization will continue to thrive under her leadership, and I look forward to all that lies ahead for Southern Nevada.”

Prior to her current position, Casey served as the president of the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance since 2020, as well as executive vice president of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council. Additionally, she has served public roles, including assistant city manager in Maricopa, Arizonia and economic development director for the city of Scottsdale.

“We are thrilled to welcome Danielle Casey as the new CEO of LVGEA,” said Lauri Perdue, chairwoman of LVGEA. “Danielle is a nationally respected economic development leader with a proven track record of transformative leadership, innovation and results.”

According to a press release, the LVGEA Board held a search process over the past several months to choose a successor to Quigley, vetting candidates nationally and locally.

“Las Vegas is a region of incredible opportunity, resilience, and momentum, and I am honored to lead the next chapter of economic development for Southern Nevada,” said Casey. “Throughout my career, I’ve been focused on building diverse economies, forging meaningful partnerships and creating pathways to prosperity for all.”

