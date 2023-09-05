Southwest Gas bills set to decrease this fall

Nevadans should expect to see lower gas rates in their bills heading into the final months of 2023 as Southwest Gas plans to decrease its rates in October.

Southwest Gas is lowering its rates this fall. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southwest Gas customers will start to see some relief on their bills starting next month as the company is set to lower certain rates.

The natural gas company said it would reduce its quarterly rates by roughly 3 – 3.5 percent for residential customers throughout Nevada effective Oct. 1.

Southern Nevada impact:

— Single-family residential customers can expect their rates to go down by 3.1 percent, which will decrease the average monthly bill by $3.26.

— Multifamily residential customers will see their rates go down by 2.9 percent, which will decrease the average monthly bill by $1.68.

Northern Nevada impact:

— Single-family residential customers can expect their rates to go down by 3.6 percent, which will decrease the average monthly bill by $5.78.

— Multifamily residential customers will see their rates to go down by 3.4 percent, which will boost the average monthly bill by $3.15.

This decrease in rates will result in Southwest Gas seeing a decline in about $44.4 million in revenue. The money received through this rates goes towards natural gas purchase costs for Southwest Gas and the company doesn’t see an impact to its profits based on these rate changes.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates the cost of natural gas spot prices in the U.S. have decreased by 185.5 percent from July 2022 to July 2023.

This decrease is the first time Southwest Gas has decreased its quarterly rates in a year after filing four consecutive quarterly increases. This decrease marks a sharp difference from the last quarterly rate adjustment which increased Southwest Gas’ revenue by roughly $283.6 million.

Southwest Gas didn’t immediately return requests for comment on the rate decrease.

The decrease in gas rates is greater than decreases for electric rates as NV Energy is also set to lower its quarterly rates by roughly 1 – 2.5 percent. Although NV Energy told the Review-Journal further rate decreases could reach up to 35 to 40 percent by 2024.

