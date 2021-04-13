78°F
Southwest industrial park gets 3 new tenants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2021 - 6:19 pm
 
Updated April 13, 2021 - 10:28 am
(Getty Images)

Three new tenants will be moving in at Mountain West Industrial Park in southwest Las Vegas, at the corner of South Tenaya Way and West Post Road.

Nevada Rhythmic Gymnastics, owned by Olympic medalist Maia Tabakova, will be opening a 7,150-square-foot space. A batting cage called Prime Time Batting Cages also signed a lease for 7,150 square feet. Pick-Up USA Fitness plans to fill 14,300 square feet.

Las Vegas developer Miltson Consulting started construction on the $20 million industrial project last year.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

