Southwest posts record number of flights, customers and bags

The country’s largest low-cost airline posted a net income of $746 million, or $1.24 a share, on a record quarterly revenue of $5.7 billion.

A Southwest Airlines jetliner departs McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Southwest Airlines recorded a record number of flights, customers and bags during the second quarter.

The country’s largest low-cost airline posted a net income of $746 million, or $1.24 a share, on a record quarterly revenue of $5.7 billion.

This time last year the company posted a net income of $820 million, or $1.28 a share, on a quarterly revenue of $5.4 billion.

Dallas-based Southwest is the busiest commercial carrier serving McCarran International Airport and in June flew 1.6 million passengers to and from Las Vegas, according to the airport.

A dip in profits

Southwest chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said the drop in net income is largely attributed to an increase in wage rates from the amended flight attendant and pilot collective-bargaining agreements that became effective in the fourth quarter of 2016, among other labor costs.

“We have ramped up our training, (and) there’s overtime hours associated with that, so that’s a cost bubble, if you will, during this second quarter for our operations team,” he said.

The company also “staffed up significantly in our call centers,” which he said will ease out over time through attrition.

Kelly also attributed the dip to the airline’s May 9 deployment of a new reservation system, which will make it easier for the airline to manage and resale flight cancellations.

New rides

Southwest ended its second quarter with 735 aircraft in its fleet, which is expected to decline to 688 by the end of the third quarter as the airline continues to retire its Boeing 737-300 airplanes.

“We’ll grow our fleet to 707 aircraft by year end 2017, and we still expect to be at 750 aircraft by year end 2018,” said Tammy Romo, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

A part of that new fleet will be made up from a new Boeing 737 MAX airplane, an upgraded version of the type of jet Southwest flies. Southwest will be the launch customer for the new aircraft.

“We’ll have 14 of those by the end of this year,” Kelly said. “It has a different engine, it has different performance characteristics, it’s lower fuel burn, it’s 40 percent quieter. The odds of you getting one of those in Las Vegas, because we’ll only have 14, are rather low, but I’m sure you’ll get them.”

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.