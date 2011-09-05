Southwest to fly from Atlanta to Las Vegas, Phoenix

Southwest Airlines is announcing daily, nonstop flights from Atlanta to Las Vegas and Phoenix in a move that will expand planned service in the biggest U.S. city not yet served by the airline.

The airline said Monday it is now selling round-trip flights between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the two Western cities for travel dates beginning March 10.

The announcement comes two weeks after Southwest announced it was breaking into the Atlanta market with 15 daily, nonstop flights to five destinations including Baltimore/Washington, Chicago Midway, Denver, Houston Hobby, and Austin, Texas.

Those flights begin Feb. 12.

Atlanta is the largest city in the nation not served by Southwest. But the airline gained an opening there in May when it bought AirTran Airways, which has a hub in Atlanta.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is routinely the busiest carrier at McCarran International Airport, typically serving more than 1 million arriving and departing passengers each month.