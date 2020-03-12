63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Speculative office construction picks up in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2020 - 7:55 pm
 

After a long crawl back from the recession, Las Vegas’ office market is seeing a spurt of speculative development, which has been rare for years.

Investors plan to build at least four high-end projects with around 900,000 square feet of combined office space along the 215 Beltway in the fast-growing southwest valley. The ventures come amid stronger-than-average demand for nice offices in the area and a shrunken vacancy rate across Southern Nevada.

“The timing is certainly right to see some new construction,” said CBRE Group broker Brad Peterson, an office specialist.

Las Vegas’ office vacancy rate remains higher than it was before the market crashed, and developers still aren’t building nearly as much office space as they did in the boom days. The valley also lacks a big roster of big office space users, given that the main employers here — casino operators — largely work in hotels, not in sprawling office parks.

The spreading new coronavirus is sparking tumult around the globe, though so far it’s unclear what effect, if any, it could have on commercial real estate development in the valley. Overall, Las Vegas’ job market has steadily improved for years, companies have taken more office space and developers are gambling again on this once-battered business.

Project roster

Developers have packed the southwest valley with apartment complexes, housing tracts, corporate headquarters and other projects in recent years. But speculative office development — projects planned without users lined up first — has been rare in the valley since the economy started rebounding.

The biggest venture in the southwest is UnCommons, a roughly 40-acre, $400 million mixed-use project that would include 500,000 square feet of office space. Developers also recently broke ground on Axiom, a complex worth $55 million to $60 million with two 80,000-square-foot office buildings, and Narrative, a roughly $40 million project that calls for a 102,000-square-foot office building.

The Bend, a planned retail project across from Ikea, is slated to feature a five-story office building called MagnuM Tower.

Las Vegas’ economy, while still heavily dependent on tourism, has diversified with new employers in recent years, and the vacancy rate for class A, or high-end, office space in the southwest valley is lower than the market overall, said G2 Capital Development founder Frank Marretti, co-developer of the Narrative project.

“The confidence in the market has recovered probably to an all-time high,” he said.

The class A vacancy rate in the southwest valley was 9.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, compared with 19.2 percent for class A space valleywide, according to brokerage Colliers International.

Jim Stuart, a partner with UnCommons developer Matter Real Estate Group, said the southwest valley sits between where many executives and white-collar workers live, making it the “singular most convenient location.

Colliers’ Las Vegas research manager, John Stater, pointed to population shifts, noting that the east side of the valley had “prime office space” at one point but now has high vacancy rates.

Developer Roland Sansone drew up plans in 2007 for an office complex at the Axiom site, Clark County records show. But the economy crashed soon after that, and he held off from building a project there until recently.

Axiom, whose steel-frame buildings will be wrapped in energy-efficient glass, would be the largest ground-up development ever built by Sansone’s namesake firm, said his son Neil Sansone, an owner of Sansone Companies.

Up-and-down vacancies

Like other real estate sectors, office construction soared in Las Vegas during the mid-2000s bubble and evaporated during the Great Recession. Buildings also emptied as job losses mounted, saddling the valley with a bloated vacancy rate that has taken years to deflate.

Las Vegas’ office vacancy rate was 7.9 percent in 2005, 22 percent in 2011 and 12.4 percent last quarter, Colliers’ data show.

Speculative projects didn’t entirely disappear before the current crop. Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. built an office building in the Downtown Summerlin open-air mall, which opened in 2014, and another nearby that debuted in 2018 across from Red Rock Resort.

Both were almost fully leased at the end of last year, according to a securities filing.

Hughes Corp. also is in the planning stages of a class A office building next to Las Vegas Ballpark, spokesman Tom Warden said this week.

The company’s philosophy, he added, is to “only build additional commercial properties when we see ample market demand to fill the project.”

^

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
3 new positive coronavirus tests reported in Clark County
2
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for conventions, shows, sports
3
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
Nevada state website confuses coronavirus picture
4
Caesars sent home at least 1 employee for wearing latex gloves
Caesars sent home at least 1 employee for wearing latex gloves
5
Caesars outlines coronavirus-related actions for guests, employees
Caesars outlines coronavirus-related actions for guests, employees
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details on MSG Sphere crawler crane - VIDEO
The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts - VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas' housing market cools down - VIDEO
In early 2019 Las Vegas home prices were rising at the fastest rate in the nation. But Las Vegas ended 2019 with some of the slowest-rising prices in the nation. In December, Southern Nevada prices were up 2.6% year-over-year in December, compared to 3.8% nationwide, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index . Phoenix saw a a 6.5% price gain. Charlotte, North Carolina, saw a 5.3% price gain. Tampa, Florida saw a 5.2% price gain. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts last Las Vegas operator standing in Osaka bid - VIDEO
Japan is getting ready to issue three highly coveted gaming licenses. The country’s gaming market is estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open in 2025. If the estimates stand up, Japan would become the second-largest gaming market in the world behind Chinese gaming enclave Macau. MGM and at least eight other companies had been vying for the Japanese licenses. In 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. turned their attention to other areas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. dropped out of the race altogether. MGM teamed up with Japanese financial services group Orix for its bid for a gaming license. MGM/Orix group was the only one to participate in the RFP process. "We think MGM is in a very good position in Osaka at this point" - Union Gaming analyst John DeCree (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Plans for luxury hotel on south Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall speaks with Renee Summerour about a California developer's plan to help revamp the south Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas opens new convention center space - VIDEO
On Feb. 10, 2020, Wynn Las Vegas opened its new convention center expansion that more than doubled its sellable space. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local tattoo shop tattoos MAGIC attendees - VIDEO
Club Tattoo is giving away tattoos to the people who attend the biannual fashion convention throughout its three days at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New report shows January home sales jump - VIDEO
Las Vegas’ housing market had another big jump in sales from year-ago levels as prices stayed relatively flat, a new report shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newest tech gadgets at store in Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
A new store at Forum Shops at Caesars, b8ta, encourages shoppers to play with the hottest tech gadgets. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Preview Las Vegas 2020 - VIDEO
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hints at new branding slogan for Las Vegas, which will no longer be “What happens here, stays here.” The new slogan will be unveiled Jan. 26 during the Grammy Awards. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boring Company could provide a solution to parking problems - VIDEO
LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill believes a potential solution for parking problems is the Boring Company’s $52.5 million people-mover -- a system that could eventually be expanded citywide connecting resorts and even McCarran International Airport to the Convention Center.
The Blackstone Group has partnered with MGM Resorts to acquire more properties - VIDEO
A few months after the Blackstone Group bought the Bellagio for more than $4 billion, it has partnered with MGM Resorts on a deal to acquire two other Las Vegas Strip properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Young Innovator Award winner explains ReDawn - VIDEO
Sofia Ongele explains ReDawn, which uses a Chatbot named Dawn to help users find resources after a sexual assault. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: MedWand ties for title of Last Gadget Standing - VIDEO
Dr. Samir Qamar of Las Vegas presents MedWand, a medical device that allows physicians to examine patients remotely anywhere in the world, at CES 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
CES Flying Taxis
Bell Nexus EX4 and Hyundai SA-1 flying taxi prototypes from CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020 attendees rides in autonomous BMWs - VIDEO
BMW is pitching its reconfigured i3 Urban Suite, which holds a single passenger on a lounge-style seat, as the possible future of chauffeured rides at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The scooter that will remind you of Wall-E - VIDEO
Segway unveiled the egg-shaped S-Pod Scooter at CES 2020 that’s a seated version of their original scooter that can reach 24mph. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Before the floor opens at Sands Expo on Day One - VIDEO
CES 2020 opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, welcoming more than 170,000 attendees to the annual electronics show. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
 
Roof panel installation begins on Allegiant Stadium
By / RJ

The first ETFE panels—short for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine based plastic— affixed to the roof near the north east portion of the $2 billion stadium were installed Monday.