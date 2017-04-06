SpeedVegas to remain open as attorneys close to settlement

SpeedVegas re-opened after a fiery crash killed two people Feb. 12, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

SpeedVegas will remain open as attorneys closed in on a settlement agreement that will be finalized within two weeks.

An attorney for the track south of Las Vegas and another representing a SpeedVegas driving instructor on Thursday told Clark County District Judge Joe Hardy they are close to resolving differences raised in a suit submitted March 20 and SpeedVegas’ response, filed Tuesday.

“Both sides are satisfied, it makes no sense to go forward with litigation,” said Las Vegas attorney Dominic Gentile, representing SpeedVegas driving instructor Francisco Durban, who filed an emergency motion to close the SpeedVegas track.

Durban chose not to work since a Feb. 12 crash at the track that killed driving instructor Gil Ben-Kely and Canadian tourist Craig Sherwood, who was driving the Lamborghini Aventador that struck a wall and burst into flames. SpeedVegas offered several options to employees following the crash, including a 60-day leave, but asked them to sign a document saying that “every precaution has been taken to ensure my safety as well as the safety of our guests.”

SpeedVegas contended that Durban has not been terminated and shouldn’t be allowed to seek a restraining order to close the track.

Attorney David Chesnoff, representing SpeedVegas, added that the parties have reached a settlement agreement that needs to be “reduced to writing.”

About a minute before the court hearing began, Chesnoff told reporters, “this will be resolved quickly.” And he was right.

The court case was over before television reporters had a chance to set up their cameras and as a group of reporters and onlookers were starting to warm their seats.

Once the settlement documents are prepared, “the highest probability is that we will never come back to court on this case,” Gentile said.

“Mr. Gentile and I talked and were able to work out an agreement,” Chesnoff said. “The track is open for business. … They filed a motion, we filed a response and the matter is settled.”

Aaron Fessler, CEO of SpeedVegas, had no comment after the hearing outside the courtroom.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

