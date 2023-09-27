Sphere finds its next advertiser: A movie studio

The studio is the third advertiser on display its wares on the Sphere’s 4-acre exterior LED screen.

An ad for the DreamWorks Animation movie "Trolls Band Together" appears on the Exosphere exterior screen of the Sphere in Las Vegas. (MSGE PR)

How do you market your latest film for the big screen? By finding the biggest screen available.

The folks behind the soon-to-open Sphere announced that DreamWorks Animation has become the first movie studio to launch a brand campaign designed for the 4-acre Exosphere LED exterior screen.

A weeklong advertising campaign for the upcoming DreamWorks film “Trolls Band Together” began Monday on the Sphere.

The campaign will include a takeover of the venue on Thursday to coincide with the release of ‘N Sync’s new single “Better Place,” which will be featured in the film.

“The Exosphere’s larger-than-life canvas has become the premier platform for brands looking to tell their stories on an unparalleled scale, reaching audiences across the globe from the heart of Las Vegas,” David Hopkinson, president and chief operating officer of MSG Sports, who oversees brand partnerships for Sphere Entertainment, said in a press release.

The Sphere, which is already turning heads and stopping traffic in Las Vegas, will host the first show in U2’s highly anticipated residency on Friday.

But you’ll have to wait a little longer for “Trolls Band Together.” The third film in the Trolls franchise is set to hit theaters nationwide on Nov. 17.

DreamWorks is the third advertiser on the Sphere, after NFL Sunday Ticket and the video game Mortal Kombat 1.

