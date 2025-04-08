Sphere owner wants to make Nevada home — on paper

The company behind the $2.3 billion venue wants to shift its incorporation here as Nevada siphons corporate paperwork business.

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A flames with face graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Sphere has been wowing guests in Las Vegas for more than a year with its immersive entertainment.

Now, the company behind the $2.3 billion venue wants to make Nevada its home — at least on paper.

Sphere Entertainment Co. said in a securities filing last week that it wants to shift its incorporation from Delaware to Nevada. It cited its already-big presence in the state, as well as more predictability in decision making, lower administrative costs and reduced risk of “opportunistic litigation” against the New York-based company and its leadership.

The company pointed to an increased frequency of “claims and litigation in Delaware brought against corporations and their directors and officers,” saying this creates “unnecessary distraction and costs for businesses.”

Delaware has long led the pack nationally for drawing out-of-state entities, especially publicly traded companies. But lately, Nevada has been siphoning business.

Nevada offers financial and legal protection for executives and layers of secrecy for ownership, companies have explained. Business owners don’t have to live here to incorporate in Nevada, nor does their company need to be here either.

Travel site Tripadvisor sought to move its incorporation here from Delaware, saying in a securities filing that Nevada law allows a “broader exclusion of individual liability” of a company’s officers, directors and stockholders.

There are also “minimal reporting and corporate disclosure requirements” under Nevada law, and shareholders’ identities are not a matter of public record, according to Applied UV, a disinfectant seller that reincorporated from Delaware to Nevada in 2023.

Tech firm Dropbox recently unveiled plans to make the same move. Hedge-fund magnate Bill Ackman, a big shareholder in Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Holdings, also said he was looking to reincorporate his management company in Nevada, though he later said he was also eyeing Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

