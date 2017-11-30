Spirit Airlines plans new Las Vegas flights to Tampa and Orlando

Spirit Airlines will launch nonstop flights from Las Vegas to two Florida airports beginning April 12, company executives announced Wednesday.

Jetliners belonging to Spirit Airlines and AeroMexico taxi to the runway at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Spirit Airlines will launch nonstop flights from Las Vegas to two Florida airports beginning April 12, company executives announced Wednesday.

Spirit will offer daily flights between McCarran International Airport and Tampa International Airport, along with Orlando International, airline officials said while announcing nine other new routes spread across the country.

Over the past two years, Spirit has grown to become the fifth busiest airline at McCarran International Airport.

“We are excited to celebrate our growth in these key markets and offer even more ultra-low fares to some of our guests’ favorite destinations,” Mark Kopczak, a Spirit Airlines vice president, said in a statement.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.