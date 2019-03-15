Spirit to launch nonstop service between Las Vegas and Sacramento

A Spirit Airlines flight prepares to land at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday, July 23, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Travelers flying between Las Vegas and Sacramento, California, have one more nonstop option.

Spirit Airlines will launch three daily flights between the two cities June 20, offering not only more trips between Southern Nevada and Northern California, but to dozens of connections to other cities as well.

“We are pleased to bring the best value in the sky to Sacramento and greater Northern California,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ vice president of network planning. “California’s Capital City is thriving, and Sactown travelers will enjoy our low fares, on-time performance, and signature service to Las Vegas and many destinations beyond.”

Spirit will also begin serving Hollywood Burbank Airport on the same date, Spirit said.

The low-cost carrier currently operates at three California airports, San Diego International Airport, Oakland International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Adding Sacramento to its flight schedule will increase the number of destinations from Las Vegas, which serves as a crew base for the airline.

“Spirit’s low airfares will stimulate traffic for Sacramento passengers heading to Vegas for leisure, business and conventions,” Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Department of Airports director, said in a statement.

Spirit averages roughly 55 daily departures from Las Vegas offering nonstop flights to 28 cities.

In July, after the launching of the new service, Spirit will have grown almost 50 percent in Las Vegas compared to its capacity two years earlier, the airline reported.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.