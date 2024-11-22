Sportswear brand opens first store on Las Vegas Strip

In the midst of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, a global sportswear brand opened its second flagship storefront in North America

Debbie Lee and Steven Milton of the San Francisco Bay Area shop at PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas is shown Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tara McRae, senior vice president marketing and brand strategy PUMA North America, from left, Bob Philion, president PUMA North America, RickieFowler, PUMA Athlete (PGA Tour), Arne Freundt, PUMA CEO, Xavi Simons, PUMA Athlete (Soccer), Russell Kahn, senior vice president direct to consumer PUMA North America, and Maria Valdes, chief product officer PUMA pose after cutting the ribbon to open PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) golfer Rickie Fowler footballer Xavi Simmons

Xavi Simons, PUMA Athlete (Soccer), left, poses with a fan during the grand opening of PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jabbawockeez perform during the grand opening of PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jabbawockeez perform during the grand opening of PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kim Bugeon and Oh Jiyeon of South Korea shop at PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas is shown Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mike Nielsen and Sara Bastian race at PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas is shown Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The first storefront opened at the anticipated Strip retail, dining and entertainment center BLVD Las Vegas.

Athletic wear brand Puma celebrated its grand opening on Thursday in the midst of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, becoming the first storefront to open at the BLVD mixed-use development. Located at 3755 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, the storefront will be Puma’s second flagship store in North America.

The new, three-story, 25,000 square feet retail space includes a professional F1 simulator, interactive arcade, a customization studio with direct to garment printing and exclusive Las Vegas-inspired apparel. Additionally, the store will carry the brand’s latest sportswear styles from golf to motorsport, with collections from brand ambassadors and athletes.

Puma chose to open during the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to its longstanding relationship with F1, working with teams as an official partner and creating merchandise for the motorsport, the company said. Recently, Puma announced its multiyear partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team to design their gear.

“Opening our second North American flagship store in Las Vegas is a big step for Puma’s growth in North America, especially with the city buzzing for the F1 race,” said Bob Philion, president of Puma North America. “Las Vegas is a booming sports city that attracts millions of visitors each year and is a global destination for entertainment and fashion.”

BLVD has yet to open the entirety of the 400,000-square-foot development, with hopes for a grand opening event in 2025, according to Michael Hirschfeld, who heads the leasing team for the project. Other retailers planned for the development include H&M, Adidas and In-N-Out.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.