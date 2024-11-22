39°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Sportswear brand opens first store on Las Vegas Strip

Mike Nielsen and Sara Bastian race at PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas is shown Thursday, Nov. 21 ...
Mike Nielsen and Sara Bastian race at PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas is shown Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kim Bugeon and Oh Jiyeon of South Korea shop at PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas is shown Thursda ...
Kim Bugeon and Oh Jiyeon of South Korea shop at PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas is shown Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jabbawockeez perform during the grand opening of PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. ...
Jabbawockeez perform during the grand opening of PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jabbawockeez perform during the grand opening of PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. ...
Jabbawockeez perform during the grand opening of PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Xavi Simons, PUMA Athlete (Soccer), left, poses with a fan during the grand opening of PUMA on ...
Xavi Simons, PUMA Athlete (Soccer), left, poses with a fan during the grand opening of PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tara McRae, senior vice president marketing and brand strategy PUMA North America, from left, B ...
Tara McRae, senior vice president marketing and brand strategy PUMA North America, from left, Bob Philion, president PUMA North America, RickieFowler, PUMA Athlete (PGA Tour), Arne Freundt, PUMA CEO, Xavi Simons, PUMA Athlete (Soccer), Russell Kahn, senior vice president direct to consumer PUMA North America, and Maria Valdes, chief product officer PUMA pose after cutting the ribbon to open PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) golfer Rickie Fowler footballer Xavi Simmons
Debbie Lee and Steven Milton of the San Francisco Bay Area shop at PUMA on the Strip in Las Veg ...
Debbie Lee and Steven Milton of the San Francisco Bay Area shop at PUMA on the Strip in Las Vegas is shown Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. The three-story retail destination with immersive and interactive experiences is the company’s second North American flagship store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Michael Quine/ ...
Which Fortune 500 companies are based in Nevada?
Culinary Workers Union members and Virgin Hotels workers are placed under arrest by Metropolita ...
57 arrested in Culinary strike at Virgin Las Vegas
A crew continues to finish the tower near the Heineken Trophy Club beside Koval Lane and the Fl ...
$50 parking, $500 jackets: Grand Prix brings grand prices
An unidentified local resident won nearly $450,000 on a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot at Palace S ...
Local resident nets nearly $450K with Pai Gow win at off-Strip casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

The first storefront opened at the anticipated Strip retail, dining and entertainment center BLVD Las Vegas.

Athletic wear brand Puma celebrated its grand opening on Thursday in the midst of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, becoming the first storefront to open at the BLVD mixed-use development. Located at 3755 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, the storefront will be Puma’s second flagship store in North America.

The new, three-story, 25,000 square feet retail space includes a professional F1 simulator, interactive arcade, a customization studio with direct to garment printing and exclusive Las Vegas-inspired apparel. Additionally, the store will carry the brand’s latest sportswear styles from golf to motorsport, with collections from brand ambassadors and athletes.

Puma chose to open during the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to its longstanding relationship with F1, working with teams as an official partner and creating merchandise for the motorsport, the company said. Recently, Puma announced its multiyear partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco F1 team to design their gear.

“Opening our second North American flagship store in Las Vegas is a big step for Puma’s growth in North America, especially with the city buzzing for the F1 race,” said Bob Philion, president of Puma North America. “Las Vegas is a booming sports city that attracts millions of visitors each year and is a global destination for entertainment and fashion.”

BLVD has yet to open the entirety of the 400,000-square-foot development, with hopes for a grand opening event in 2025, according to Michael Hirschfeld, who heads the leasing team for the project. Other retailers planned for the development include H&M, Adidas and In-N-Out.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Servers and other contractors continue to set of tables for a pre-race dining experience on the ...
Grand Prix Plaza 2025 experiences revealed
By / RJ

If attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Grand Prix pit building is not in your budget, next year the space will be open to the public for various experiences.

MORE STORIES