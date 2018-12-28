Sprouts hiring over 140 employees for new Las Vegas location

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening another Las Vegas location next year.

People wait in line for the grand opening of Sprouts Farmers Market, 7530 W. Lake Mead Blvd., June 29, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

Alyssa Pattinson, right, pushes a cart while shopping with her parents Alexis McConnell, second left, and Martin on the opening day of Sprouts Farmers Market at 8441 Farm Road, in Las Vegas on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Phoenix-based grocery chain announced Friday that a more than 30,000-square-foot store at 771 S. Rainbow Blvd., at Alta Drive, is slated to open March 27.

More than 140 employees will be hired for the store, the news release said.

Sprouts currently operates 10 locations in the Las Vegas Valley, its website shows.

It had 315 stores in 19 states as of Oct. 29, according to a securities filing.

