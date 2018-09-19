Sprouts Market will open new store in southwest Las Vegas

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its next Las Vegas area location grocery No. 8 ?on Oct. 3.

Sirena Pascual and her 1-year-old son Atlas check out during the opening day of Sprouts Farmers Market at 8441 Farm Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The 30,000-square-foot store near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road will open at 7 a.m.

The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase. Every 15th shopper will receive a coupon book.

On Oct. 6, the first 200 customers to buy something will receive coupons for five free deli items. The next day, every 15th customer will get $5 off a purchase of over $15 on their next visit.

