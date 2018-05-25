Sprouts opening new southern Las Vegas store in August

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a 30,000-square-foot store location at 1140 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. in August, the company said Thursday.
To prepare for the opening, the Phoenix-based supermarket chain expects to hire about 140 employees for the store.
The 30,000-square-foot store is slated to open at 7 a.m. Aug. 22.
The 140 employees are a mix of full time, part time, department managers, clerks, cashiers, and other positions.
The company will also open a store near North Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway on Aug. 1.
The other Sprouts expected to open soon is near Warm Springs Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
1140 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89183