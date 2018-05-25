Sprouts opening new southern Las Vegas store in August

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a 30,000-square-foot store location at 1140 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd. in August, the company said Thursday.

Alvina Andrzejewski and her 1-year-old son Chloe leave a newly opened Sprouts Farmers Market at 8441 Farm Road, in Las Vegas on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Alyssa Pattinson, right, pushes a cart while shopping with her parents Alexis McConnell, second left, and Martin on the opening day of Sprouts Farmers Market at 8441 Farm Road, in Las Vegas on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A picture of the Sprouts Farmers Market sign at the intersection of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Wade Millward/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

To prepare for the opening, the Phoenix-based supermarket chain expects to hire about 140 employees for the store.

The 30,000-square-foot store is slated to open at 7 a.m. Aug. 22.

The 140 employees are a mix of full time, part time, department managers, clerks, cashiers, and other positions.

The company will also open a store near North Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway on Aug. 1.

The other Sprouts expected to open soon is near Warm Springs Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

1140 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89183