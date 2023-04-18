Sprouts reveals opening date for North Las Vegas store

Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open a location in North Las Vegas — its first in the city — next month, and the health-focused grocery chain will host several events to celebrate the grand opening.

Sprouts Farmers Market (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers push carts while shopping on the opening day of Sprouts Farmers Market at 8441 Farm Road, in Las Vegas in 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers check out during the opening day of Sprouts Farmers Market at 8441 Farm Road, in Las Vegas in 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Customers shop on the opening day of Sprouts Farmers Market at 8441 Farm Road, in Las Vegas in 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shoppers look over the produce available at the Sprouts Farmers Market in 2015 at Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 23,000-square-foot store, at 6506 N. Losee Rd., will hold a ribbon cutting May 5 at 6:45 a.m., with doors opening at 7 a.m. The store will employ about 100 workers, according to a Sprouts spokesperson.

The first 200 shoppers May 5-6 will received a free reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples, the company announced Monday.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said in news release that the city is “thrilled” to have a Sprouts location.

“As we began to expand as a city, our residents wanted more sit down eateries, healthy food and grocery options,” Goynes-Brown said. “That said, the timing is perfect for the addition of this Sprouts location; it will provide convenient, healthy food access to Northeast residents, those utilizing Craig Road, our on-base military members and more. This is a wonderful and welcome addition to the area and to the community.”

At the grand opening, guests can expect free food samples, face painting, artist demonstrations, music, kids games and prizes.

Danny Seo, chef and editor-in-chief of Naturally Magazine, will also make an appearance on May 5 at 5:30 p.m., giving out free signed copies of his cookbook, “Naturally, Delicious Dinners,” to the first 100 guests.

Shoppers that text “VEGAS” to 777-688 will receive a 20 percent discount if they scan their Sprouts app account barcode at checkout.

Discounts will also be offered after opening weekend with shoppers receiving $10 off when they spend $50 or more from May 8 to May 21.

The North Las Vegas location will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The grocer has 15 locations in Nevada, including 12 in Southern Nevada.

This story has been updated.

