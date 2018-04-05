Sprouts to open 3 new Las Vegas stores this year

A Sprouts Farmers Market expected near the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Rainbow Boulevard will open during the third quarter.

Sprouts confirmed the opening without providing a specific month in a statement Wednesday.

Two other stores previously reported by the Review-Journal should open in July, said Mike Gleason of MJP Management and Scott Godino of The Equity Group.

Each new store will hire about 140 people, spokeswoman Kalia Pang said.

The new stores bring the total local store count to 10, according to the company’s website.

The stores are part of 13 new locations for the Phoenix-based chain to open in the third quarter. Sprouts will be in 19 states by the end of the year.

Sprouts opened its last new Las Vegas area store in September.

The company also recently launched local home delivery for parts of the Las Vegas Valley.

