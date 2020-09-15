$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders have acknowledged there’s still $162 million in unpaid bills on Allegiant Stadium, and the Stadium Authority says liens against any large project are common.

Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Four contractor’s liens totaling $1.5 million have been filed on Allegiant Stadium with the Clark County Recorder’s Office.

Representatives of the Las Vegas Raiders acknowledged this week that $162 million worth of work — less than 1 percent of the total cost to build the $1.97 billion, 65,000-seat stadium — hadn’t been paid as of July 15, and a representative of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority said filing liens isn’t uncommon.

Liens have been filed on the stadium by:

— Reliable Crane Service, Las Vegas, for $265,261. The company said in its June 10 filing that the original contract was for $2.45 million and $2.19 million had been paid.

— Derr & Isbell Construction LLC, Euless, Texas, for $456,971. The company said in its June 15 filing that the original contract was for $607,006 and $456,971 had been paid.

— PPG Architectural Finishes, Cleveland, for $142,264. The company said in its June 16 filing that the original contract for $150,000 was ongoing.

— California Field Iron Workers Trust Funds, for $623,907. The company filed the lien July 29.

A Raiders subsidiary contracted with the Mortenson-McCarthy Joint Venture to build the stadium. When the building is fully completed, which is expected in October, it will be turned over to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority as its owner.

Raiders President Marc Badain had no comment on the liens Monday.

Jeremy Aguero of Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis, which serves as staff of the Stadium Authority, said liens stemming from major construction projects are neither unusual nor unexpected.

“Senate Bill 1 as well as the stadium development agreement contemplated this and established a process to work through any disputes that might arise,” Aguero said in an email. “These processes are currently being followed by StadCo (the Raiders subsidiary) and monitored by the authority.”

The lien clouds the real estate title, making it difficult for the property owner to sell or utilize it until the lien claim is paid, according to New Orleans-based Levelset, which helps contractors and suppliers get payments on projects.

Typically, anyone who provides labor or materials to property improvements can file a mechanic’s lien if they are not paid. Because a lien disrupts the flow of funds on a construction project, it gets multiple parties, like lenders, property owners, and general contractors, involved in making sure the right persons get paid.

The Raiders have received an occupancy permit allowing the use of the stadium, even though some of the finish work has not been completed. Fans will not be allowed to watch inside the stadium, but the game will be televised.

The team hosts the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, the first time Allegiant Stadium will be used for a sporting event.

