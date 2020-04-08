61°F
2nd worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2020 - 3:56 pm
 
Updated April 8, 2020 - 4:07 pm

A second worker at Allegiant Stadium has tested positive for COVID-19, the firm building the Las Vegas arena reported Wednesday.

Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture leading the stadium’s construction, was notified Tuesday of the positive test, according to a news release.

The worker was not in close contact with other employees because of social distancing protocols and was on site for one week before leaving April 2, prior to experiencing symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, it said.

The infected individual is in self-isolation and will not return to work until medically cleared to do so.

“The area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected,” the release stated.

Last month the first confirmed new coronavirus case was reported by stadium officials.

Following that, Mortenson-McCarthy implemented stringent cleaning protocols on the project consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Mortenson-McCarthy also has preventative policies and procedures in place on the project to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection and signs installed around the work site listing them.

The policies include:

— Directing team members who feel sick or have health-related concerns to stay home.

— Conducting a verbal health screen of all workers is conducted prior to beginning work on site.

— Practicing social distancing and recommended personal hygiene practices.

— Reducing worker concentrations.

— Increasing sanitation and cleaning throughout the project site, including high traffic areas, which are sanitized multiple times per day. Those areas are further monitored to ensure appropriate social distancing.

— Ensuring hand-wash stations and sanitizers are available throughout the project site.

— Creating a COVID-19 compliance team to ensure all local, state and national laws and recommendations are followed.

— Staggering start times to minimize the number of workers entering the project at the same time.

Additionally, stadium officials are working with customers and trade partners to adjust workflows as necessary and utilizing teleconferencing where applicable. They also eliminated large group activities March 16.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

