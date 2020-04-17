3rd worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19

A third worker at Allegiant Stadium tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the firm building the $2 billion facility reported Friday.

The lights for the exterior signage of Allegiant Stadium are lit as construction continues in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture leading the $2 billion stadium’s construction, was notified Thursday of the positive test.

The statement said the visiting trade partner administrator on the Allegiant Stadium project who tested positive for COVID-19 was last on site last week.

“The individual, who was in limited contact with others on site pursuant to safe distancing protocols, left the job site on April 7 prior to experiencing COVID-19 symptoms,” the news release from Mortenson-McCarthy said. “The individual is now in self-isolation.”

No other craft workers on site were exposed to the infected individual, and the areas where the worker had been were immediately shut down and sanitized, according to the firm. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected.

Mortenson-McCarthy previously implemented stringent cleaning protocols on the project consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Mortenson-McCarthy also has preventative policies and procedures in place on the project to minimize the risk of coronavirus infection and signs installed around the work site listing them.

The policies include:

— Directing team members who feel sick or have health-related concerns to stay home.

— Conducting a verbal health screen of all workers prior to beginning work on site.

— Practicing social distancing and recommended personal hygiene practices.

— Reducing worker concentrations.

— Increasing sanitation and cleaning throughout the project site, including high-traffic areas, which are sanitized multiple times per day. Those areas are further monitored to ensure appropriate social distancing.

— Ensuring hand-wash stations and sanitizers are available throughout the project site.

— Creating a COVID-19 compliance team to ensure all local, state and national laws and recommendations are followed.

— Staggering start times to minimize the number of workers entering the project at the same time.

Stadium officials also are working with customers and trade partners to adjust workflows as necessary and utilizing teleconferencing where applicable. They also eliminated large group activities March 16.

The project remains on schedule for a July 31 completion date, with the roof installation process wrapping up earlier this week.

