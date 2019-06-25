AEG Facilities to manage Las Vegas stadium when it opens next year

Well-connected AEG Facilities has been named to manage the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium when it opens for the 2020 football season.

The construction site for the future Raiders stadium photographed on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

AEG Facilities, a division of venue and live-entertainment company AEG, will manage the new Las Vegas stadium when it opens next year.

The company announced Tuesday that the co-owner and operator of T-Mobile Arena would oversee operations at the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium being built by the Oakland Raiders through a public-private partnership with the state.

Terms and the length of the agreement were not disclosed.

As part of a comprehensive management agreement, AEG Facilities will be responsible for stadium operations. That begins with providing pre-opening functions, including overseeing the hiring and training of the venue’s full-time staff and planning and executing the stadium’s grand opening schedule of events and activities. Meanwhile, AEG will manage key departments such as guest services, event operations, booking, security, ticketing, finance, and human resources.

The stadium will be home to the Raiders when the team relocates to Las Vegas in 2020 and for the UNLV football team next season. The stadium also will be home to the recently reformatted Las Vegas Bowl featuring teams from the Pac-12, Big Ten and SEC conferences.

Because of AEG’s relationship with other venues worldwide and its affiliation with other AEG subsidiaries, the agreement is expected to enable the stadium to book concerts and other special events on tours.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with one of sports’ most recognizable, successful and iconic international brands and with a city known as the ‘sports and entertainment capital of the world’ in a stadium destined to set new standards for the fan experience that will be created,” Bob Newman, president, AEG Facilities, said in a release issued Tuesday.

“The addition of the Las Vegas stadium into our global stadia network will provide immediate opportunities to bring new high-profile events to Las Vegas to take advantage of the incredible new stadium and a city that knows how to deliver best-in-class experiences and events,” Newman said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

LIVECAM:

Monitor the progress of Las Vegas Stadium in this view looking south toward the construction site.