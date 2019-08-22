Allegiant Air files to trademark ‘Allegiant Arena’ name

The Las Vegas-based airline has filed for a separate trademark for a sports facility.

A Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air plane sits on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport with the current Raiders Stadium build in the distance behind. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Allegiant's Chairman and CEO Maury Gallagher, left, Chief Marketing Officer Scott De Angelo, and Raiders Owner Mark Davis, pose with the Oakland Raiderettes during a celebration at the Allegiant headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rendering of the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Allegiant Air)

While the ink is still drying on the deal Allegiant Air signed with the Raiders to put the airline’s name on the NFL franchise’s $1.9 billion stadium, the Las Vegas-based carrier has also filed for a separate trademark for a sports facility.

The airline applied for a trademark on Allegiant Arena on June 4, according to documents with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office.

The filing lists various purposes behind the trademark request such as entertainment services in the nature of professional sports games and exhibitions, promoting sports competitions, concerts, exhibitions and trade shows for business purposes and other events.

Although the company acknowledges the filing, it claims it’s just for future protection if an opportunity presents itself.

“Our brand is important to us so of course we want to protect it,” said Sonya Padgett, Allegiant spokeswoman. “That’s why we file trademark applications from time to time.”

The airline provided the Las Vegas Review-Journal a similar statement when first questioned about the trademark filing for Allegiant Stadium.

A few months later the deal with the Raiders was announced. Specifics of that deal haven’t been released, although it is estimated to be in the $20 million-$25 million per year range for up to 30 years in cash and in-kind services.

Allegiant’s stadium deal will open up special packages with stadium events such as upgraded seating, meet and greets with players and special tours for customers, among other possibilities.

Stadium naming rights expert Rob Yowell, president of Gemini Sports Group in Arizona, who has helped broker naming rights deals in the past, said the trademark filing could very well be a case of Allegiant protecting its name.

But after basking in the notoriety of the Allegiant Stadium naming rights deal, it’s possible the company could be on the move to ink another deal.

“Allegiant appears to be in the spending mood,” Yowell said.

If that’s the case, it’s likely it wouldn’t be another Las Vegas-based deal.

T-Mobile Arena is the only current facility built to professional sports standards, already is home to the NHL’s Golden Knights and has a separate locker room area for a possible NBA team.

T-Mobile’s naming rights deal was signed ahead of the opening of the 20,000-seat facility in 2016 and was estimated to be in the 10-year range. That would open up the opportunity for a name change on the arena as early as 2026.

On top of the lack of arenas set to house pro sports in town, having two sports facilities named after Allegiant in the same market doesn’t make much business sense, Yowell said.

“Maybe they have their eyes in another strategic market other than Vegas,” he said. “It would be overkill to do another deal there.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.