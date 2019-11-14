Allegiant pursues Raiders fans traveling to Las Vegas

Allegiant’s naming rights deal with the Raiders for their $2 billion stadium will create travel and marketing opportunities for the low-cost carrier.

A Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air plane sits on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport with the Las Vegas stadium construction in the background. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Allegiant's Chairman and CEO Maury Gallagher, left, Chief Marketing Officer Scott De Angelo, and Raiders Owner Mark Davis, pose with the Oakland Raiderettes during a celebration at the Allegiant headquarters in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allegiant Air’s deal to put its name on the Raiders’ $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity stadium will create travel and marketing opportunities for the low-cost carrier.

Although other companies looked to land the stadium naming rights deal, the Raiders liked what Las Vegas-based Allegiant offered for mutually benefiting each other, said Allegiant Chief Marketing Officer Scott DeAngelo.

LIVECAM: Monitor the progress of Las Vegas Stadium in this view looking south toward the construction site.

“It would surprise no one in this room that there were other companies who were able to offer more for naming rights for this world-class Las Vegas facility,” DeAngelo said Wednesday during the company’s investor day. “But, there was no partner that stepped up to the table that could offer the Raiders more in terms of ways our partnership could help them achieve their goals as well.”

With over 50 routes traveling in and out of Las Vegas to areas near cities with an NFL team, Allegiant will look to parlay that into creating special packages to entice fans using an allotment of tickets the company will have for each Raiders home game.

“That’s going to be good when football time starts here next year,” said Allegiant CEO Maury Gallagher. “We have 500 seats that we get per game that we can package up and bring people in and out. We’re already doing deals with Fresno, Stockton, Oakland to bring people; Raider fans that are known from that part of the world.”

Mock advertisements contained in the investor day backup material included billboards and web ads displaying fares from Oakland to Las Vegas for as low as $73.

Ultimate fan packages can be created not just around games, but for concerts and special events at Allegiant Stadium as well.

“While that might be powerful in any market, we would argue that the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium will be the venue and the team that has relied more on travel than any other in the history of the world,” DeAngelo said. “You have them (Los Angeles and Oakland fans) who need to travel and it’s Vegas. Seventy-five million customers out there said we’re NFL fans and Vegas is the No. 1 city (fans want to go to).”

Additionally, the presentation alluded to game day flight shuttles for fans in Oakland and Los Angeles, away game flyway contests for Las Vegas fans, charter flights for fans traveling from other NFL cities to Las Vegas for a game and multi-sport/event getaways and staycations.

Flights to away games could also feature special fares and flight schedules to accommodate game times.

Having its name attached to the Raiders home field will allow Allegiant to boost its brand awareness as NFL games accounted for 46 of the top 50 telecasts during the 2018 regular season.

The company expects the stadium naming rights deal to result in 4 billion impressions, or the number of times people see Allegiant though a media format. That would be double what Allegiant sees currently and would be the equivalent to a $90 million advertising spend, DeAngelo said..

“Obviously far exceeding anything we pay for today for advertising,” he said.

Allegiant was able to keep its marketing budget for 2020 flat despite signing the naming rights deal, rumored to be in the $20 million to $25 million per year range, by eliminating other marketing that wasn’t effective and increasing efficiency across the board, DeAngelo said.

“In absolute dollars, 2020’s marketing expense will be exactly what it was in 2019,” he said. “We were able to figure out what didn’t work… We did (figure it out) and we cut the ones that weren’t working and we were able to fund this (naming rights deal)”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.