68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Stadium

Allegiant pursues Raiders fans traveling to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2019 - 4:45 pm
 

Allegiant Air’s deal to put its name on the Raiders’ $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity stadium will create travel and marketing opportunities for the low-cost carrier.

Although other companies looked to land the stadium naming rights deal, the Raiders liked what Las Vegas-based Allegiant offered for mutually benefiting each other, said Allegiant Chief Marketing Officer Scott DeAngelo.

LIVECAM: Monitor the progress of Las Vegas Stadium in this view looking south toward the construction site.

“It would surprise no one in this room that there were other companies who were able to offer more for naming rights for this world-class Las Vegas facility,” DeAngelo said Wednesday during the company’s investor day. “But, there was no partner that stepped up to the table that could offer the Raiders more in terms of ways our partnership could help them achieve their goals as well.”

With over 50 routes traveling in and out of Las Vegas to areas near cities with an NFL team, Allegiant will look to parlay that into creating special packages to entice fans using an allotment of tickets the company will have for each Raiders home game.

“That’s going to be good when football time starts here next year,” said Allegiant CEO Maury Gallagher. “We have 500 seats that we get per game that we can package up and bring people in and out. We’re already doing deals with Fresno, Stockton, Oakland to bring people; Raider fans that are known from that part of the world.”

Mock advertisements contained in the investor day backup material included billboards and web ads displaying fares from Oakland to Las Vegas for as low as $73.

Ultimate fan packages can be created not just around games, but for concerts and special events at Allegiant Stadium as well.

“While that might be powerful in any market, we would argue that the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium will be the venue and the team that has relied more on travel than any other in the history of the world,” DeAngelo said. “You have them (Los Angeles and Oakland fans) who need to travel and it’s Vegas. Seventy-five million customers out there said we’re NFL fans and Vegas is the No. 1 city (fans want to go to).”

Additionally, the presentation alluded to game day flight shuttles for fans in Oakland and Los Angeles, away game flyway contests for Las Vegas fans, charter flights for fans traveling from other NFL cities to Las Vegas for a game and multi-sport/event getaways and staycations.

Flights to away games could also feature special fares and flight schedules to accommodate game times.

Having its name attached to the Raiders home field will allow Allegiant to boost its brand awareness as NFL games accounted for 46 of the top 50 telecasts during the 2018 regular season.

The company expects the stadium naming rights deal to result in 4 billion impressions, or the number of times people see Allegiant though a media format. That would be double what Allegiant sees currently and would be the equivalent to a $90 million advertising spend, DeAngelo said..

“Obviously far exceeding anything we pay for today for advertising,” he said.

Allegiant was able to keep its marketing budget for 2020 flat despite signing the naming rights deal, rumored to be in the $20 million to $25 million per year range, by eliminating other marketing that wasn’t effective and increasing efficiency across the board, DeAngelo said.

“In absolute dollars, 2020’s marketing expense will be exactly what it was in 2019,” he said. “We were able to figure out what didn’t work… We did (figure it out) and we cut the ones that weren’t working and we were able to fund this (naming rights deal)”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Raiders Are Not Overlookng Winless Bengals - VIDEO
The Raiders are making sure to stay focused this week to avoid what would be an upset to the 0-9 Cincinnati Bengals. While the Bengals have not won a game this season Jon Gruden is making sure the Raiders do not take them lightly. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dion Jordan Practices, Gruden Declines Comment on Kaepernick - VIDEO
The Raiders brought in former first-round pick defensive end Dion Jordan after placing Arden Key on IR. Jon Gruden declines comments on the Colin Kaepernick workout taking place this Saturday as the team prepares for the Bengals.
Injuries Persist as Raiders Prepare for Bengals - VIDEO
The Raiders have dealt with the injury bug all season and this week is no different. safety Karl Joseph has been placed on IR, and cornerback LaMarcus Joyner is awaiting an injury designation as the team prepares to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Bring in Safety D.J. Swearinger, Place Karl Joseph on IR - VIDEO
In Thursday's win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Raiders safety Karl Joseph was injured on the game clinching interception. The team placed Joseph on injury reserve and brought in D.J. Swearinger to help fill the gap. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Thanksgiving Set to Be Milestone Date for Allegiant Stadium, Raiders - Video
Thanksgiving will be a big day for Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Raiders, as two major accomplishments are set to be hit by this date.
Raiders Win Second Thriller in 5 Days - VIDEO
The Raiders beat the Chargers 26-24 in the teams' second game in 5 days. The Raiders were able to stall Phillip Rivers and the Chargers offense in the final moments to seal the victory. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Short Week Ends In Victory, Beat Chargers 26-24
The Raiders beat the Chargers 26-24 in their second game in 5 days. Once again Karl Joseph and the Raiders defense came up big sealing, the game on an interception. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Chargers, 26-24 - Video
The Raiders beat the Charges 26-24 in the Thursday Night Football divisional matchup. The defense played a huge part in the win, as safety Erik Harris nabbed two interceptions for his team including a pick-six. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang break down the win and how the defense really stepped up against a division rival.
Raiders aim to stay ahead in AFC West | Vegas Nation Red Zone
The 4-4 Raiders are coming off a 31-24 win against the Detroit Lions in what was the first of a three-game home-stand in Oakland. Up next, the Silver and Black will look to keep their spot in second in the AFC West as they face the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) on a short week. The Chargers are also coming off of a win against the Green Bay Packers. The team was able to hold Aaron Rodgers and company to just 11 points and will look to build off of that performance. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and show host Heidi Fang give a preview of the matchup, recap the Raiders win over the Lions and give an update on injuries heading in to the Thursday game.
Allegiant Stadium, Raiders Announce Ford Dealers as the Official Automotive Partner - Video
Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders have announced that the Desert Ford Dealers will be the Official Vehicle of the Raiders when the team debuts in Las Vegas in 2020. There are five Ford dealerships in Las Vegas: Ford Country, Friendly Ford, Gaudin Ford, Rush Truck Center, and Team Ford. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Stadium Insider Mick Akers discuss the partnership announcement, as well as find out if Raiders players will only be driving Fords in the future.
County Approves Allegiant Stadium Sign Proposal - Video
The Clark County Zoning Commission has approved the Raiders’ request for waivers to development standards for signs planned for Allegiant Stadium. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Stadium Insider Mick Akers discuss the delays that led up to the approval, as well as speak to Raiders President Marc Badain about the news.
1-on-1 With Johnathan Abram: Halfway Through The Season - VIDEO
Guenther Hopes to Play Cornerback Isaiah Johnson - VIDEO
Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther hopes to play cornerback Isaiah Johnson in Johnson's first game back from IR. Quarterback Derek Carr said he is glad to have wide receiver Tyrell Williams to throw to.
Short Week of Preparation Begins for Raiders - VIDEO
The Raiders hosted their only media availability on Tuesday as the team prepares to take on Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jon Gruden on Thursday Night Football - VIDEO
During his press conference on Monday, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spoke out about teams having to play in Thursday Night Football games.
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Speaks Ahead of Short Practice Week - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden addressed the media ahead of the team's short practice week before they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.
Raiders release Brandon Marshall, Gruden Discusses Injuries and Short Practice Week - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Monday that the team has once again released linebacker Brandon Marshall in order to activate rookie cornerback Isaiah Johnson. Gruden also discussed the injuries currently plaguing the team, his "hate" for Thursday Night Football and how it affects the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Late Game Heroics Help Raiders Beat Lions 31-24 - VIDEO
The Raiders were able to hold off the Detroit Lions 31-24 after a late game defensive stop from Safety Karl Joseph
Raiders Youthful Depth and Veteran Experience Key in Victory Over Lions- VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and safety Karl Joseph react to Sunday's victory over the Lions. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Hold On Against Lions in Home Return - VIDEO
The Raiders played their first home game since week two on Sunday, defeating the Lions 31-24 after a defensive stop in the final seconds of the game. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Return Home to Beat Lions, 31-24 - Video
After five road games and over 27,000 miles traveled, the Raiders returned to the Coliseum to beat the Lions 31-24 on Sunday afternoon. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang discuss their three takeaways from the game.
Raiders Finish Preparations for the Lions - VIDEO
The Raiders practice week concluded Friday, and the team is set to return home to RingCentral Coliseum after their lengthy road trip. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Centers Rodney Hudson and Andre James Questionable for Sunday - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Friday after practice that Andre James and Rodney Hudson were both sore during practice and will be listed as questionable heading into Sundays game against the Lions. (LeAndre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Raiders Need to Prepare For Lions After Texans Loss | Vegas Nation Red Zone - Video
The Raiders continue to struggle against elite-level quarterbacks and lost to the Texans last week. The Raiders finally return to the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland to face off against the Lions. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and host Heidi Fang go over what the Raiders need to do to guarantee a win against the Lions.
Raiders Glad to Bring Back Brandon Marshall, Josh Jacobs Named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month - VIDEO
With multiple injuries at the position the Raiders are glad to bring back linebacker Brandon Marshall. Running back Josh Jacobs was named AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Continuity in the Trenches Not an Issue For Derek Carr and the Raiders Offense - VIDEO
The Raiders offensive line has not yet been stable due to injuries and Richie Incognito's early season suspension, but the group has played so well that it hasn't been an issue for Derek Carr and the rest of the Offense. Linebacker Brandon Marshall is glad to be back with the team. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Make Roster Moves After Trade Deadline, Excited for Sunday's Coliseum Return - VIDEO
While they did not trade for anyone at Tuesday's trade deadline, the Raiders did sign linebackers Brandon Marshall and Will Compton, center Erik Magnuson and defensive tackle Terrell McClain. After six weeks on the road the team is ready to return home for Sunday's game against the Lions. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brandon Marshall Returns to Raiders, Both Rodney Hudson and Andre James Dealing With Injury - VIDEO
To help with injuries at the position the Raiders brought back linebacker Brandon Marshall. Marshall, a Las Vegas native, was with the team during training camp but was a part of the roster cuts. Both centers, Rodney Hudson and Andre James, are dealing with injuries, leading to the signing of Erik Magnuson. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' Linebacker Injury Woes Continue as the Team Prepares For Coliseum Return - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced Monday that the team's linebacker group has suffered yet another injury with the loss of Justin Phillips for the season. While there are multiple injuries on the team, the linebackers have been affected the most. The Raiders are preparing this week to play at home for the first time in 6 weeks when they take on the Lions this Sunday. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders players say the team can learn from their loss to the Texans
After the team's 27-24 loss to the Texans, Raider players discuss what went right against Houston, what they can improve and the loss of center Rodney Hudson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Business Videos
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Maloof on selling his Palms Place penthouse.
Phil Maloof sold his 59th-floor penthouse at Palms Place. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bleutech announces Las Vegas land purchase deal
Bleutech Park Properties reached a purchase agreement for 210 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, project spokesman Tom Letizia announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at a news conference at the M Resort. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stolen Dodge Challenger found, suspect arrested - VIDEO
A $250,000 custom-built Dodge Challenger was stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, just before it was to be displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show in Las Vegas this week. The thief was found by an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, who rammed the trooper's car with the Challenger and got away. The suspect was ultimately arrested and the car recovered. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
St. Rose Parkway Construction - Video
St. Rose Parkway continues to have construction along the six-and-a-half mile road. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Eli Segall go over the construction projects that are coming to Henderson.
MGM and victims of Oct. 1 reach settlement agreement - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million. (Mat Luschek /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Live music and EDM dominate the night on day 2 of A’Le’Innstock
After sunset bands rocked the crowds at A’Le’Innstock in Rachel, Nevada on the second night of the event.
iPhone 11 Release
Local Las Vegas long time Apple product consumer shares her excitement for the new iPhone 11 release Downtown Summerlin. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lihi Levin talks about a mobil app Dropit - VIDEO
Lihi Levin, regional manager at Dropit Shopping, talks about a mobil app Dropit. The app lets customers leave their shopping bags at a store then have them delivered the same day to their home or hotel so they can shop without carrying multiple bags all day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
North Las Vegas company prepares for Mars - VIDEO
Robert Bigelow and his Bigelow Aerospace manufacturing facility played host to eight NASA astronauts and 60 engineers this week getting to know the company’s B330 autonomous, expandable space station. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas developer talks about a new apartment complex called “the yoU”
Frank Marretti lll, founder of G2 Capital Development, talks about his new apartment complex called “the yoU” near UNLV. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The last remaining Sigma Derby game in Las Vegas
Derek Stevens, owner of the D Las Vegas, talks about the last remaining Sigma Derby horse racing game in Las Vegas inside his casino floor. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich Review
Janine Blake of Las Vegas gives her review of the new Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich at the restaurant’s location on west Bonanza Road on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019,
SuperZoo 2019 takes over Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
SuperZoo 2019 show for pet retailers brought pet products of all description to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The Raiders Allegiant Stadium construction site on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E ...
First Las Vegas Raiders season tickets fees due Nov. 15
By / RJ

As personal seat license sales for Allegiant Stadium wind down, those who reserved their spot in the $2 billion stadium will soon be expected to pay for the first season tickets in Las Vegas Raiders history.