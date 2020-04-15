Allegiant Stadium capped off as roof installation is completed

Work crews topped off Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday marking the full enclosure of the $2 billion facility.

Roof installation on Allegiant Stadium completed Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Work crews topped off Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, fully enclosing the $2 billion facility.

The final ETFE panels — ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — were installed on the south end of the 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday afternoon, marking the latest major milestone for the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. The Raiders confirmed the completion to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Crews completed the roof panel installation process in just over a month, as it began March 11. With the stadium now completely enclosed, weather is no longer a threat to the interior of the stadium. Rain had caused minor damage in the past, following a delay in the stadium roof system process.

The translucent roof panels are designed to give the stadium an outdoor feel during day games, as they will be naturally lighted, while offering the comfort of a temperature-controlled facility.

The panels were laid on framing installed above a cable net consisting of 100 stainless steel cables that make up the roofing system.

As the roof installation is complete, landscaping, paving and concrete work and signage and lighting work are occurring around the stadium site. Inside, crews continue the seat installation process, video board work and the installation of the Al Davis memorial torch.

Crews continue work on the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic as Gov. Steve Sisolak deemed construction an essential business, with project sites large and small continuing across the state.

Extra precautions are in place at the stadium including social distancing, verbal health screening of all workers prior to entering the site, increased sanitation and cleaning throughout the site, staggered shift start times and suspension of large group activities.

The stadium remains on track for the planned July 31 completion date.

