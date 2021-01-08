Allegiant Stadium could be used as COVID-19 vaccination site

Allegiant Stadium could be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site once mass vaccinations in Southern Nevada begin.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The 65,000-seat stadium is one possible site officials could use when a larger scale rollout of vaccines occurs.

“It is a potential resource we can utilize if we need to, but nothing is definite,” said Erik Pappa, Clark County spokesman.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Raiders have been in discussions with officials about the possible use of Allegiant Stadium for vaccination purposes.

Allegiant Stadium is in the conversation after the National Football League urged teams to start a dialogue with officials about the possibility.

“We have encouraged clubs to contact their state and local health departments to offer stadiums and practice facilities if practical to serve as site for vaccinating the general public,” said Brian McCarthy, NFL spokesman. “These will be decisions between the clubs and their local officials based on need, location and availability. We should have more information over the next several weeks.”

This is the latest in the NFL’s efforts to make public use of team facilities since the pandemic began, with the majority of NFL stadiums empty to fans this season.

The latest example occurred in the fall, with about half of the NFL’s 32 clubs using their stadiums or facilities for election-related activities, including early voting or Election Day polling sites.

“More than 65,000 voters cast ballots at NFL sites,” McCarthy said. “All teams offered, but use was contingent upon local need and regulations.”

Allegiant Stadium was an option for Clark County during election season, but county officials determined its use was not necessary.

The push to urge teams to allow use of their facilities is part of the NFL’s actions during the pandemic, as the league has been in regular contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health experts, offering their support to promote vaccinations, McCarthy said.

“It’s about helping people in our communities,” McCarthy said.

