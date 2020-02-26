Allegiant Stadium curtain wall installation may wrap up in 2 weeks

The outer shell of the Raiders’ new stadium sitting off Russell Road and Interstate 15 is now almost fully enclosed by its surrounding curtain wall.

Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nearby businesses and casino properties are reflected on the facade of Allegiant Stadium as construction continues on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nearby businesses and casino properties are reflected on the facade of Allegiant Stadium as construction continues on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One of the major features that give the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium its distinctive look is nearing completion.

The outer shell of the stadium sitting off Russell Road and Interstate 15 is now almost fully enclosed by its surrounding curtain wall.

Raiders’ President Marc Badain said the glass installation will likely finish up sometime in the next two weeks. Installation of the dark, tinted exterior glass wall began in September.

That timeline could fluctuate, as Badain said the process is not on the critical path, meaning if another task requires extra attention that is vital to another process taking place at the stadium, glass installation could finish past the two-week projection.

The curtain wall is made up of 2,400 panel sets that weigh up to 3,900 pounds each and are assembled offsite at Las Vegas-based facade engineering and curtainwall design company Enclos’ facility, according to “From the Ground Up,” the Raiders online series documenting the stadium’s construction.

Since each of the panel sets is unique, Enclos utilizes 3-D modeling to ensure they are made to precise measurements.

Enclos and the stadium construction team are in constant communication, allowing crews to know when panel sets will be on site, when they are ready to be installed, where they’re stored on site and where work crews can attach the sets in order without complication.

Some work will be left to do on the curtain wall once the panel sets are installed, with light band installation still occurring and other fine tuning and design elements left to do.

The ominous nature the dark glass gives the stadium has led to fan-made nicknames for the Raiders new home, with the Star Wars-inspired “Death Star” — which Raiders safety Johnathan Abram took to in a recent interview — and Pirates of the Caribbean inspired “Black Pearl” names being the most popular among fans posting about the stadium on social media.

One of the next major milestones leading up to the July 31 completion date will be the installation of the ETFE roof panels. The cable net roof system that will support those panels was lifted into place earlier this month.

Once the roof panels are installed, which is slated to be completed in May, the stadium will be fully enclosed.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.