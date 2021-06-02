Allegiant Stadium district plan looks to reshape area

Over the last several years, there have been several public meetings and surveys conducted to get area stakeholders and residents ideas of how they envision the area developing around the $2 billion facility.

The picture is becoming clearer of what the area surrounding Allegiant Stadium could look like in the future.

As it stands now, the 1.25 square mile area around the stadium mainly includes industrial businesses. But plans presented Wednesday to Clark County Commissioners call for transforming the neighborhood to an entertainment district of sorts, featuring retail, bars, restaurants and other entertainment establishments.

The hope is that an entertainment district will attract people to the area even when events at the stadium are not occurring, Greg Cerven, senior planner of the Clark County Department of Comprehensive Planning, told commissioners.

Cerven said plans call for changing the layout of roads in the area to create a more walkable district. Streets would be broken up into smaller blocks, with public spaces and art to create a more pedestrian friendly area. Enhancing lighting and widening sidewalks in the area is also needed for pedestrian use.

He also noted the desire to add “complete streets” that include bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes, wider sidewalks, accessible enhanced public transportation stops, more narrow travel lanes, median islands and frequent pedestrian crossings.

Additionally, plans call for any new buildings in the area to be located along the street, with parking pushed behind them, to create a more lively area, with people and activity from restaurants and bars occurring streetside.

The plan is an outgrowth of several public meetings and surveys conducted to get an idea of how stakeholders and residents envision the area developing around the $2 billion facility.

“We learned that people wanted the district to be a mixed-use community,” Cerven said. “They want it to be a safe environment with amenities, such as entertainment or restaurant uses. They wanted the district to be family friendly, a place they’re comfortable to bring their children to.”

The stadium district plan is intended to identify the preferred uses for the area, offer solutions that could help guide the implementation of the plan and help identify investment opportunities, Cerven said during his presentation.

Transportation options

Projections are that 24,000 fans would walk to the stadium — mainly from the Strip — on large event days. Another 12,627 people are expected to drive to a nearby parking lot and walk the rest of the way to the stadium; 11,343 would take a ride hailing service or taxicab to the area; almost 7,000 fans would park onsite at the stadium; and around 6,000 people would park remotely and shuttle in.

The remaining fans are projected take a shuttle from a hotel property, a limousine, or utitlize the Regional Transportation Commission’s transportation options.

Plans call for including traditional travel modes such as RTC buses and bike lanes and also innovative options such as the Boring Co.’s underground transportation system known as the Vegas Loop.

A map included in Cerven’s presentation includes where possible Vegas Loop stations could be located. One is shown located at the stadium near the parking lot on the southwest corner of Russell Road and Polaris Avenue.

There are five other proposed station locations nearby, including one near the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Valley View and four along the Las Vegas Strip between Luxor and Mandalay Bay.

Another map notes a proposed bus rapid transit line along Tropicana and a high capacity transit line proposed for Flamingo, near the resort corridor.

Ride hailing and taxi pickup/drop off areas would be located on the corner of Polaris Avenue and Ali Baba Lane and along Procyon Street in between Diablo Road and Hacienda Avenue.

Timeline unclear

However the district shapes up, it won’t happen overnight, as the plan is just the blueprint for what would work in the area.

Several buildings in the stadium district area have signs out front advertising they’re either for sale or lease, suggesting that some business owners are ready to entertain offers.

With that said, Cerven said officials are not going to force any business out of the area. The thought is the area will develop naturally as property values rise and interested parties look to build in the area.

“It’s going to be a slow transition period as things start to develop, hopefully it will start to snowball as people try to come in and develop the area,” Cerven said. “We have to start somewhere.”

That start could come with the help of public money as Commissioner Jim Gibson suggested.

“One of the questions I’ve had since we’ve thought about this is whether or not there are some areas that are in a condition where something could be done today.” Gibson said. “To actually put (some of this) into the ground … Including possibly even some public money to kind of begin things.”

Cerven said there are opportunities with things as simple as restriping roads to include bike lanes or enhance pedestrian elements.

Gibson said those improvements should be looked at in the near term to get the ball rolling.

“Seems to me that we ought to be willing to step up and do some of this development,” Gibson said. “We don’t have to do massive expenditures, but I think that it makes sense for us to begin this work.”

Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes the stadium, said that definitely can be done.

“We are going to lead by example on this project,” Naft said. “Where there are opportunities, especially where it’s simple and doesn’t require a whole lot of cost… We’re ready to schedule and get out there and start doing it. Then hopefully inspire some of the private stakeholders in the area to follow that example and really turn this into a stadium district that makes all of us proud and is something that our locals and visitors alike will enjoy.”

