Allegiant Stadium earns ‘extraordinary honor’

The Raiders soon-to-be-released 2025 impact report notes that the stadium generated a $1.1 billion economic boon for the city.

Denver Broncos fans fill the stands before the start of an NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Allegiant Stadium has been named the highest-grossing stadium in the U.S. and the second in the world by Billboard Magazine.

Events at the $2 billion stadium earned over $281 million in gross revenue between October 2024 and September 2025, which was good enough to land Allegiant Stadium the top-grossing stadium in the U.S. for the second consecutive year, Billboard announced Wednesday.

“Earning this distinction for the second year in a row is an extraordinary honor,” Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said in a statement. “It reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the people we serve.”

The year was a big one for the six-year-old stadium, aside from hosting Raiders and UNLV home football games, megaevents such as WrestleMania 41 and the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Terence Crawford boxing match, and concerts featuring top acts such as Beyonce, Post Malone, Coldplay, AC/DC and Kendrick Lamar also drew large crowds.

Between October 2024 and September, events at Allegiant Stadium drew 1.7 million fans, according to data collected by the Raiders and provided by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

“This significant achievement underscores the Allegiant Stadium team’s commitment to delivering truly exceptional experiences,” Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said in a statement. “Allegiant Stadium’s robust calendar of diverse sporting events and internationally acclaimed programming continues to be a driving force in maintaining Las Vegas’ status as the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.”

As good as the past two years at Allegiant Stadium have been, 2026 is shaping up to be as lucrative. Big named acts such as Guns N’ Roses, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran are scheduled to occur. Along with another season of Raiders and UNLV football games and the return of WrestleMania in April.

“This year’s success is a testament to the strength of our team and our local partners who make it all possible,” said Andy Gorchov, general manager of Allegiant Stadium, said in a statement. “We’re grateful to the agents, promoters, artists, and athletes who trusted us with their events – and, most importantly, to the fans who bring Allegiant Stadium to life.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.