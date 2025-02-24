Allegiant Stadium has a new concessionaire

A new group is taking over food and beverage operations at Allegiant Stadium, replacing Levy Restaurants.

49ers and Chiefs fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their teams complete in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Oak View Group is taking over food and beverage operations at Allegiant Stadium, replacing outgoing Levy Restaurants.

Oak View’s deal with the Raiders is effective April 1, with the group planing to provide food and beverage services, including enhanced premium offerings and an array of entertainment offerings at the stadium.

“The Raiders are thrilled to announce our new food and beverage partnership with Oak View Group—a collaboration that lays the foundation for expanding the fan experience for years to come,” Raiders’ President Sandra Douglass Morgan said in a statement. “Together with Allegiant Stadium, we are committed to delivering top-tier service, outstanding food and beverage options, and dynamic entertainment that transform every game day and event into an unforgettable experience. We look forward to an exciting future with OVG where our fans enjoy even more ways to connect with the Raiders and fully embrace every moment at Allegiant Stadium.”

Levy out

Levy, who was hired as the stadium’s concessionaire in 2019, before the stadium was built, announced their departure last week on the company’s LinkedIn page.

In the post, Levy claimed the move came following Raiders owner Mark Davis selling a 7.5 percent minority stake of the team to Egon Durban, co-CEO of private equity firm, Silver Lake. The firm is also a large investor in the Oak View Group, who is a venue development, management and hospitality company.

“While we’re incredibly proud of our work at Allegiant Stadium, and our strong reputation as the leaders in the industry, the common ownership interest of both the Raiders and OVG was impossible to overcome,” Levy’s Feb. 20 post stated.

OVG an experienced operator

OVG manages and programs several facilities across the world including Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.

Oak View is planning to construct an NBA-ready arena in Las Vegas. They originally planned to build the facility on Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road but have since pulled the plug on that site. OVG hasn’t officially stated where the new site that they are planning to construct an NBA arena is, but a person with knowledge of the dealings told the Review-Journal the company is eyeing a spot at the Rio Hotel.

Oak View has also hosted a high-end hospitality spectator zone for both years of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Last year’s space was two stories and built on the northwest corner of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road, out front of Fashion Show Mall. OVG partnered with Sports Illustrated on the space, dubbed Club SI.

Big events to come

Allegiant Stadium, which serves as the home for Raiders and UNLV football, also hosts some of the largest events staged in Las Vegas, from the 2024 Super Bowl and Taylor Swift concerts to other major sporting and entertainment events.

OVG steps in as several major events planned for Allegiant Stadium in the coming years. WWE’s WrestleMania is planned to take place in April, the College Football Playoff championship scheduled for 2027, the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2028 and another Super Bowl possible for 2029.

“We are honored they (Raiders) turned to OVG for the fresh thinking and operational excellence required to meet their lofty fan experience goals,” Chris Granger, president of OVG360, said in a statement. “As venue owners ourselves, we recognize that every detail matters in creating a truly exceptional experience. We are excited to work alongside the Raiders with our shared commitment to community impact, gracious hospitality, and relentless innovation, ensuring that together, we’ll shape an unparalleled experience for all who visit this iconic venue for years to come.”

Levy still has Las Vegas presence

Levy remains as the concessionaires for T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Ballpark, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson.

After serving as the food and beverage operator since the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium opened, Levy is exiting its role with gratitude.

“We want to thank the Raiders for the partnership and memories, “ Levy’s LinkedIn post stated. “To Raider Nation, it’s been an honor to serve you, host you and celebrate the community with you.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.