Allegiant Stadium helped spotlight Las Vegas, tourism official says

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Despite not being able to host fans for the entire 2020 NFL season, Allegiant Stadium still played a vital role in advertising Sin City during a rocky year.

Steve Hill, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and chairman of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, on Thursday noted the marketing power the stadium has when featured on national, prime-time television.

“It’s been a great representation of Las Vegas,” Hill said during a stadium authority board meeting. “We’ve all seen games on television where you get that just great backdrop of Las Vegas, both during the day and at night. It’s a spectacular shot from the stadium and of the stadium.”

With the Raiders getting multiple prime-time games to showcase their new $2 billion home, Hill noted the popularity of the NFL and its dominance of television rating in the U.S. Hill referenced a list of the top 100 most watched television shows in the country in 2020, with the NFL accounting for 72 of those.

“A couple were teams here in Las Vegas and I’m sure that will continue to be the case as we move forward,” Hill said. “When we looked at the justification for the stadium, it was solely based on the visitors that would come specifically for events that are being held at the stadium, not visitors that would already be here. The marketing aspect, or benefit that the stadium brings to Las Vegas was a little bit of the part of the conversation, but certainly not part of the calculation in justifying the expense of the stadium.”

With that said, Hill is looking forward to the fall when the 2021 NFL season kicks off and when he hopes that fans will be able to fill the stands.

“We obviously have a world class, premiere stadium that has brought a great deal of attention to Las Vegas,” Hill said. “We’re really looking forward to being able to open the stadium properly in September for the first game of next season and have 65,000 people in the stands.”

Meanwhile, the Garth Brooks concert at Allegiant Stadium that was rescheduled from Aug. 22 to Feb. 27 is still up in the air.

The concert is still listed on the stadium’s calendar of events online. However, Brooks’ spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer didn’t have any new information on the show’s status when reached for comment Thursday.

When the show went on sale in March for the planned August date, advertised as the first event at Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000 tickets sold out in 75 minutes.

Since current COVID-19 regulations in Nevada do not allow events with large crowds to take place, it appears unlikely the concert will occur as planned.

