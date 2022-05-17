Allegiant Stadium hiring event looking to fill 1,800 positions

With the Raiders and a bevy of other events already planned for Allegiant Stadium, officials are looking to add staff to work upcoming events at the $2 billion facility.

Raiders fans celebrate another score over the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With the Raiders 2022 NFL schedule announced last week and a bevy of other events already planned for Allegiant Stadium, officials are looking to add staff to work upcoming events at the $2 billion facility.

The first in-person hiring event at the stadium is scheduled for 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. both Sunday and Monday. Officials are looking to fill 1,800 part-time positions through the two-day hiring event, Allegiant Stadium staff announced Tuesday.

Available jobs include roles in hospitality, food service, security, ticketing, customer service and custodial.

Prospective employees should be available during the eight Raiders games played at the stadium, as well as UNLV football and other sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium.

Interviews will be conducted on-site following the successful completion of the application process. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid ID. Raiderettes will be in attendance and giveaways will be conducted throughout both days of the hiring event.

Hiring partners at the event include the Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Silver and Black Hospitality, ABM, Parking And Transportation Group Las Vegas, ASM Global and S.A.F.E Management.

Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders were ranked No. 1 in staff satisfaction by Voice of the Fan, a weekly independent survey of fans attending the NFL games.

The 1,800 part-time positions are in addition to the over 3,000 staff members hired last season that retained their positions.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.