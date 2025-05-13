Allegiant Stadium looks to fill 3K positions for Raiders gameday staff

Allegiant Stadium is hosting a hiring event as it looks to fill Raiders gameday and event staff positions ahead of the upcoming football season.

According to a news release, the two-day hiring event, dubbed the “staff draft,” will be held in person on Tuesday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday, May 21, from 2 to 6 p.m.

As part of the event, Allegiant Stadium says that potential new hires will have an opportunity to interview for all available part-time gameday and event staff positions on-site at the venue.

According to the release, available positions include roles in retail, food service, security, ticketing, guest service, custodial, parking and other departments for Raiders home games and other third-party sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium.

The venue said that the estimated total number of available positions is 3,301.

Those interested in applying should be available to work all confirmed Raiders home games, UNLV home games, and other scheduled sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium, the venue noted.

The release advises that applicants must present a valid photo I.D. onsite, and interviews will be held immediately following the completion of the application process.

For more information, visit allegiantstadium.com/jobs.